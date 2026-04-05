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Home / India News / Ministry of Social Justice posts record ₹11,810 crore expenditure in FY26

Ministry of Social Justice posts record ₹11,810 crore expenditure in FY26

The department has also recorded the highest-ever expenditure on welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes and Other Backwards Classes during 2025-26

Rupee

Representative Image: The ministry said the expenditure highlights the government's commitment to social justice, empowerment and inclusive development.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 8:29 AM IST

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The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has recorded its highest-ever expenditure of ₹11,810.82 crore in 2025-26, nearly 14 per cent higher than the previous financial year.

According to an official statement released on Saturday, the expenditure was incurred by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment under the ministry and reflects a focus on timely utilisation of funds for welfare schemes.

The department has also recorded the highest-ever expenditure on welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes and Other Backwards Classes during 2025-26.

Record expenditure was also reported on programmes related to drug demand reduction, welfare of sanitation workers, senior citizens, transgender persons and people engaged in begging, it said.

 

The ministry said the expenditure highlights the government's commitment to social justice, empowerment and inclusive development of disadvantaged and vulnerable sections, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 6:38 AM IST

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