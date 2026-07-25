Mizoram govt, church bodies to move Centre to change FCRA amendment bill

The Mizoram government and the state's apex church bodies on Saturday decided to jointly submit a memorandum to the Centre, recommending changes to the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, maintaining that the legislation in its present form is unacceptable.

The decision was taken at a meeting between Chief Minister Lalduhoma and leaders of the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC) and the Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM) at the CM's official residence.

During the meeting, the participants held detailed discussions on the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and unanimously expressed the view that the bill, in its current form, was unacceptable, officials said.

It was decided that the state government would prepare a memorandum recommending amendments to the proposed legislation.

The meeting also resolved that Lalduhoma would seek an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to facilitate a visit by a joint delegation of MKHC and CCM leaders to New Delhi to submit the memorandum.

The chief minister was accompanied at the meeting by his advisers, Lalmuanpuia Punte and TBC Lalvenchhunga, both MLAs.

On Thursday, the Congress had urged Lalduhoma to convene a special session of the state assembly to adopt a resolution opposing the FCRA amendment bill.

In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister, the party had alleged that the proposed amendments were "detrimental to Christians and non-governmental organisations (NGOs)" and called for urgent steps to formally register Mizoram's opposition to the bill.