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Home / India News / Modi govt's council of ministers meet on Thursday; key decisions on cards

Modi govt's council of ministers meet on Thursday; key decisions on cards

Narendra Modi to chair first Council of Ministers meeting this year amid reform push and cabinet reshuffle buzz

Narendra Modi, Netherlands, CEO Roundtable, India-EU FTA, semiconductor manufacturing

The prime minister is likely to refer to the ongoing West Asia crisis and its economic effects, and may give directions to the ministries and departments on how to navigate for the minimum inconvenience of the citizens | (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Pho

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 7:26 PM IST

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The functioning of various ministries, key decisions taken and their outcomes and future plans, among other subjects, will be discussed at a meeting of the Modi government's council of ministers on Thursday, official sources said.

To be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meeting will be attended by all cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge and other ministers of state.

This will be the first meeting of the council of ministers this year, amidst speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.

At the meeting, the functioning of various ministries and departments, key decisions taken in the recent past and their outcomes and future plans will discussed, the sources said on Wednesday.

 

Different aspects of various government schemes and programmes, how to implement those for maximum success and other subjects are also expected to be reviewed.

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The prime minister is likely to refer to the ongoing West Asia crisis and its economic effects, and may give directions to the ministries and departments on how to navigate for the minimum inconvenience of the citizens.

Sectors like energy, agriculture, fertilisers, aviation, shipping and logistics may get focussed attention at the meeting, the sources said.

Soon after the West Asia conflict started, Modi had directed all concerned to take every possible step to ameliorate the problems of citizens and the sectors affected by it.

The meeting is also likely to discuss the government's priority on bringing reforms in all sectors for the benefit of the common people.

The prime minister had earlier outlined the reform priorities for the next 10 years, asserting that his government's "Reform Express" has delivered systemic transformation and benefitted common citizens in a significant way.

The meeting of the council of ministers comes after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) massive success in the recently-held Assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam, besides the formation of an NDA government in Puducherry again.

Modi has been holding meetings of the entire council of ministers from time to time to discuss key policy and governance issues, but this meeting assumes political significance as it will be held after the recent round of Assembly polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Council of Ministers Modi govt

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 7:26 PM IST

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