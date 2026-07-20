Money, manuals and missed accountability: Why do Indian cities still flood?

A few hours of intense rainfall is enough to inundate roads, flood underpasses, disrupt flights and train services, and leave commuters stranded for hours. Municipal authorities deploy pumps, issue traffic advisories and begin emergency desilting operations. Yet many of the same locations flood again as soon as the next spell of rain comes.

The Union government attributes urban flooding primarily to "high intensity rainfall in short duration". But government replies in Parliament also acknowledge that rainfall is “only part of the problem". They cite unplanned urbanisation, encroachment of natural water bodies and drainage channels, inadequate sewerage systems and inadequate stormwater drainage infrastructure as factors that worsen flooding.

Despite thousands of crores being sanctioned over the past decade under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the Smart Cities Mission and the Urban Flood Risk Management Programme (UFRMP), recurring urban flooding suggests that spending money alone is not the issue. The bigger question is whether projects are being planned for today's rainfall patterns, maintained throughout their lifecycle and subjected to timely, independent audits.

What the Centre says causes urban flooding

One notable aspect of the government's position is that it does not view urban flooding solely as a consequence of extreme weather. Parliament replies repeatedly describe it as both “a weather event” and an “urban planning challenge".

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), flooding is aggravated by unplanned urban growth, encroachment of lakes and natural drainage channels, inadequate sewerage systems and insufficient stormwater drainage. Responsibility for managing urban flooding rests primarily with state governments, urban local bodies and development authorities, which are responsible for maintaining drainage and sewerage infrastructure.

An equally significant admission is that the Union government does not maintain a national database of urban flooding or waterlogging incidents. While it funds drainage infrastructure and monitors projects, there is no central mechanism to assess whether completed works have actually reduced flooding over successive monsoons.

In July 2025, MoHUA said states had reported the elimination of 3,759 waterlogging points under AMRUT. The same reply said city-wise data on flooding and waterlogging were not maintained centrally. It did not explain whether the claimed elimination was independently verified or whether the locations remained flood-free over successive monsoons.

How much has been spent to control urban flooding?

Stormwater drainage has remained a core component of AMRUT since its launch in 2015. According to a March 2026 Rajya Sabha reply, 838 stormwater drainage projects with an approved cost of ₹3,017.13 crore were taken up under AMRUT. States reported that 820 projects costing ₹2,448.12 crore had been completed.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, 106 stormwater drainage projects costing ₹3,018.64 crore were taken up across 34 cities. Of these, 102 projects with a reported cost of ₹2,788.65 crore had been completed as of December 2025.

Government policy has also evolved beyond conventional drains. Under AMRUT 2.0, emphasis has shifted towards rejuvenating lakes and water bodies, creating green spaces and improving rainwater absorption through nature-based solutions. By March 2026, 2,991 water-body projects costing ₹6,083.32 crore and 1,665 parks and green-space projects costing ₹1,103.71 crore had been approved under AMRUT 2.0. Such projects may improve water retention and absorption, but their flood-reduction effect would depend on their location, catchment connectivity and maintenance.

Separately, there is the Urban Flood Risk Management Programme (UFRMP), which has an allocation of ₹2,500 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund. It targets metropolitan and Tier-II cities through flood-risk assessments, preparedness plans and resilience measures instead of focusing solely on physical drainage infrastructure.

As of March 2026, the first instalment—30 per cent of the central share—had been released to all seven cities, while Chennai had also received a second instalment. This indicates that much of the programme remained under implementation rather than having reached the stage where its impact could be assessed.

A second phase, with an allocation of ₹2,200 crore, covers 11 Tier-II cities, including Guwahati, Patna, Kanpur, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow, Raipur, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram. At the time of the parliamentary reply, Guwahati’s proposal had been approved and ₹54 crore released as the first instalment.

The audit and accountability gap

Whether these investments translate into flood-resilient cities depends not only on engineering but also on oversight.

Seshkumar P said the Comptroller and Auditor General ( Speaking to Business Standard, former director general of auditsaid the Comptroller and Auditor General ( CAG ) prioritises audits using a risk-based framework that considers the size of expenditure, economic significance and impact on livelihoods, health and the environment.

"The frequency of CAG audits depends on the risk assessment. The higher the risk assessment score, the higher the priority for audit," he said.

However, he argued that the current audit cycle often limits its usefulness. "Most audits are a post-mortem. The reports often come two or three years after the event, and that is the problem," he said.

According to Seshkumar, recurring infrastructure failures are often attributed to unusually heavy rainfall when other causes may also deserve scrutiny. "There are repeating patterns, especially in roads and highways. When roads cave in, the reason is often attributed to extraordinary rainfall. But there could also be design defects, execution defects, or monitoring failures," he said.

CAG audits from different cities have identified failures that project-completion figures do not capture.

In Bengaluru, a performance audit covering 2013-14 to 2017-18 found discrepancies between the city’s master plan and its stormwater-drainage plan. The municipal corporation did not have reliable records of the number, length and classification of drains. It had also not prepared a stormwater-drainage manual or adequately factored high-intensity rainfall associated with rapid urbanisation into its planning.

The audit found incomplete and abandoned works, missing links between drains and lakes, inadequate records of completed assets and failure to invoke contractual provisions against delays. It also said the city lost ₹83.59 crore in assistance under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission because utilisation certificates were not submitted.

In Chennai, a CAG audit covering 2011-12 to 2015-16 found insufficient drainage coverage, missing links and delays in macro-drain projects caused by land-acquisition problems, encroachments and poor coordination between agencies. It also found that the rainfall intensity used by the Greater Chennai Corporation resulted in drains being designed for lower capacity.

Routine desilting work for the 2014 and 2015 monsoons was not completed before the rains, partly because funds were released late. The audit concluded that inadequate design, delayed projects and poor maintenance contributed to the severity of flooding in 2015.

A more recent CAG audit of the Delhi Jal Board, tabled in March 2026, found that 212.59 million gallons of sewage a day from 1,080 unauthorised colonies was being discharged untreated into stormwater drains during the audit period of 2017-18 to 2021-22. While the report does not establish the cause of any particular flood, it shows how stormwater and sewerage systems can become intermingled, undermining the intended function of drains.

Why drains continue to fail

The absence of technical guidance is not the problem. MoHUA’s 2019 Manual on Storm Water Drainage Systems covers catchment planning, rainfall analysis, hydraulic design, outfall capacity, operation and maintenance, asset registers and long-term planning. It requires drainage to be treated as a connected catchment system rather than as a series of isolated construction works. CPHEEO stormwater-drainage manual

A separate pre-monsoon preparedness document issued by MoHUA in 2026 asks urban bodies to map flood hotspots, clear drains and inlets, check pumps and backup power, examine rainfall intensity-duration-frequency curves and use nature-based measures to improve water absorption. It also recognises that outdated or undersized drains, debris, disconnected networks and encroached outfalls contribute to waterlogging.

The Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation's (CPHEEO) 2019 Manual on Storm Water Drainage Systems also provides detailed standards covering catchment planning, hydraulic design, rainfall analysis, outfall capacity, operation and maintenance, asset management and long-term planning. In other words, the manual recognises that larger drains alone cannot eliminate flooding if natural drainage channels are blocked, maintenance is inadequate, or infrastructure is designed using outdated assumptions.

However, what remains missing is a national assessment of how widely these standards are followed. The Union government does not hold city drainage plans, while project-completion data do not show what rainfall intensity a drain was designed for, whether its outfall remains functional or whether it is desilted before each monsoon.

Fragmented responsibility adds another layer of risk. For example, Delhi’s flood-control arrangements require coordination among the Public Works Department, municipal bodies, the irrigation and flood-control department, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Development Authority, New Delhi Municipal Council, the railways and other agencies. A drain may be constructed by one body, cross land controlled by another and discharge through an outfall maintained by a third.

What should change?

Government records suggest India is not short of funding or technical guidance for managing urban flooding. Stormwater drainage, sewerage, flood-risk assessment and nature-based interventions are already supported through multiple centrally sponsored schemes. Engineering standards for designing and maintaining drainage infrastructure have also been laid down through the CPHEEO Manual and NDMA guidelines.

Seshkumar argues that the bigger challenge lies in implementation and accountability rather than creating new systems. "On paper, the system of governance already exists. There is financial accountability, internal audit, external audit, standing committees, municipal commissioners and subsequent audits. The system is there," he said.

However, he said ensuring these mechanisms function effectively is more important than introducing new layers of oversight.

"The real issue is the will to adhere to the existing norms and to be strict about audits. Accountability comes only when those responsible for enforcing it are transparent, dedicated, sincere and do not mince words in their reports," he said.

Seshkumar also believes audits should be conducted much earlier for high-risk public infrastructure. Instead of reports being tabled years after projects are completed, he suggests risk-based audits should begin within six months. "CAG should, through its risk assessment process, take up audits within six months of an event, issue an interim report if necessary, and follow it up with a final report later," he said.

Until cities disclose what their drains were designed to handle, how they are maintained and whether completed projects have reduced repeat flooding, official completion figures will remain a measure of construction and not proof of resilience.