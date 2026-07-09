Monsoon fury continues across India; buildings collapse in Delhi and Pune

Heavy rains continued to batter large parts of the country on Wednesday, triggering flash floods, building collapse and disruption to rail and road traffic.

In Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad, a three-storey building located over a waste-to-energy plant collapsed after a huge mound of garbage crashed onto it, trapping several residents inside. As of Thursday morning, nine people have been rescued so far by the disaster relief teams, reported India TV.

Delhi woke up to heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day as the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) issued an orange alert for the city, alongside Gurugram and Faridabad, and a yellow alert for Noida and Ghaziabad. The IMD has warned of rain spells with thunderstorms and lightning throughout the day.

In Delhi's Rohini, one person died and four people were rescued after a four-storey building under construction collapsed due to heavy rainfall yesterday. Four to five people, besides the property owner's husband, are still feared trapped under the debris.

Gurugram witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic congestion, leaving commuters stranded on roads for hours. Traffic crawled on several major stretches, including the Delhi-Jaipur Highway service lane near Narsinghpur, Basai, Kadipur and Sohna Road, while several vehicles reportedly broke down in waterlogged areas, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, rains eased in Mumbai; however, the IMD has issued an orange alert in Mumbai suburban areas and Thane. The weather agency has issued a red alert with extremely heavy rainfall in Nashik, Palghar, Raigad, Pune and Satara regions.

In Keralam's Wayanad, search operations continued for five missing people on Wednesday after a rain-soaked mound of excavated earth collapsed at a tunnel project site.

Gujarat's Surat, on the other hand, received torrential rains, with officials saying at least nine people have died in rain-related incidents in the last few days in the district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the chief ministers of Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation arising from heavy rains there and assured them of all possible assistance from the Centre, reported PTI.

The calls came after debris collapse incidents in Wayanad, flash floods in Jammu's Doda, and multiple fatalities and widespread disruptions reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat earlier this week.