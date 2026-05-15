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Home / India News / Monsoon likely to hit Kerala by May 26; heatwave to prevail over north

Monsoon likely to hit Kerala by May 26; heatwave to prevail over north

The Indian Meteorological Department on Friday said that southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on May 26, with a model error of ± 4 days

Monsoon likely to hit Kerala by May 26; heatwave to prevail over north

Chandigarh: Visitors at Sukhna Lake amid cloudy weather, in Chandigarh, Wednesday, June 25, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

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The Indian Meteorological Department on Friday said that the southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on May 26,  with a model error of ± 4 days. It also added that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over northwest and central India for many days of the week.
 

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Topics : Kerala Indian monsoon Heatwave in India IMD Monsoon forecast BS Web Reports

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

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