Monsoon likely to hit Kerala by May 26; heatwave to prevail over north
The Indian Meteorological Department on Friday said that southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on May 26, with a model error of ± 4 days
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
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The Indian Meteorological Department on Friday said that the southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on May 26, with a model error of ± 4 days. It also added that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over northwest and central India for many days of the week.
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 2:29 PM IST