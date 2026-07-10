Monsoon mayhem: 21 dead in Surat; waterlogging disrupts normal life
More than 10 people were confirmed to have died in rain-related incidents in India as torrential rains unleashed widespread destruction across several parts of the country on Thursday
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#WATCH | Haryana: Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in several areas of Gurugram, causing difficulties for residents. Visuals are from the Sector 15 area. pic.twitter.com/VJVxRHhYQU— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026
#WATCH | Haryana: Severe waterlogging witnessed at several parts of Faridabad amid heavy rainfall; visuals from Green Field colony. pic.twitter.com/0jujBIw3CK— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026
VIDEO | Delhi: Relentless downpours across the national capital trigger severe waterlogging in several areas; vehicles seen wading across waterlogged roads. Drone visuals from the area near Ghazipur Mandi (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/wtOJGm74Oq— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 10, 2026
#WATCH | Haryana: Streets in Ambala waterlogged following rainfall here, floodwater also enters a school. Pumps installed to pump out water. pic.twitter.com/o6xrBRKS5a— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2026
महाराष्ट्र के रायगढ़ में भारी बारिश से LPG बॉटलिंग प्लांट में बाढ़ आ गई। करीब 3 हजार गैस सिलेंडर पातालगंगा नदी में बह गए। pic.twitter.com/lTnSeLwpJG— Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) July 9, 2026
#MumbaiRains Update: Torrential monsoon downpours have triggered severe waterlogging across several low-lying areas in Mumbai. Traffic congestion reported on major roads, and local trains are facing brief delays. Commuters are advised to stay safe. ????️???? #MumbaiTraffic pic.twitter.com/sy7A8Lta9A— Gummalla Lakshmana (@GUMMALLALAKSHM3) July 8, 2026
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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 9:56 AM IST