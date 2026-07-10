Monsoon mayhem: 21 dead in Surat; waterlogging disrupts normal life

Rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of India as the southwest monsoon reached the entire country on Thursday, a day behind its normal schedule.

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and the north Arabian Sea on July 9. It covered the entire country on 09th July, one day after the normal date of covering entire India," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a statement said yesterday.

More than 10 people were confirmed to have died in rain-related incidents in India as torrential rains unleashed widespread destruction across several parts of the country on Thursday, inundating roads, uprooting trees, damaging property and disrupting normal life, PTI reported. The weather agency has forecast widespread heavy rain across the north and some parts of central India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, over the next two days.

While Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh saw fresh floods and landslides, relentless rain in Delhi uprooted trees, inundated roads, and caused widespread traffic snarls. Delhi also saw its cleanest air since September 2023, as parts of the city received over 160 mm of rainfall.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Friday, with very light to light rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Meanwhile, deaths from rain-related incidents in Surat over the past few days jumped to 21, city police said on Thursday. More than 3,600 people have been rescued and over 4,300 shifted from low-lying areas of the city so far.

Mumbai, on the other hand, will likely see light to moderate rainfall today, as the IMD has issued a green alert for the financial capital, and adjoining cities, including Thane and Palghar.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai's civic body, on Thursday said that it has received over 1,700 complaints of trees and branches falling across Mumbai, up from 855 in 2025.

Meanwhile, rescue operations continued at the site of a building that collapsed a day earlier at a waste-to-energy plant in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune after a massive mound of garbage gave way due to heavy rain. One body was recovered on Thursday, while around eight people are still feared trapped under the debris. Nine people have been rescued so far.

Waterlogging disrupts normal life

Relentless downpours across several parts of the country led to severe waterlogging, bringing traffic to a halt and disrupting normal life. Delhi witnessed waterlogging at multiple locations, with visuals emerging from Gurugram, Munirka, Ghazipur Mandi, Faridabad, the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, Burari, and Alipur.

#WATCH | Haryana: Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in several areas of Gurugram, causing difficulties for residents. Visuals are from the Sector 15 area. pic.twitter.com/VJVxRHhYQU — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026

#WATCH | Haryana: Severe waterlogging witnessed at several parts of Faridabad amid heavy rainfall; visuals from Green Field colony. pic.twitter.com/0jujBIw3CK — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026

VIDEO | Delhi: Relentless downpours across the national capital trigger severe waterlogging in several areas; vehicles seen wading across waterlogged roads. Drone visuals from the area near Ghazipur Mandi (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/wtOJGm74Oq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 10, 2026

Heavy waterlogging was also reported from Haryana's Ambala, where several streets were submerged. In Mumbai, although rainfall eased, waterlogging persisted in several parts of the city, disrupting traffic. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra's Raigad district, floodwaters washed away nearly 3,000 filled and empty LPG cylinders from a bottling plant, with videos of the incident going viral on social media.

#WATCH | Haryana: Streets in Ambala waterlogged following rainfall here, floodwater also enters a school. Pumps installed to pump out water. pic.twitter.com/o6xrBRKS5a — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2026

महाराष्ट्र के रायगढ़ में भारी बारिश से LPG बॉटलिंग प्लांट में बाढ़ आ गई। करीब 3 हजार गैस सिलेंडर पातालगंगा नदी में बह गए। pic.twitter.com/lTnSeLwpJG — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) July 9, 2026

#MumbaiRains Update: Torrential monsoon downpours have triggered severe waterlogging across several low-lying areas in Mumbai. Traffic congestion reported on major roads, and local trains are facing brief delays. Commuters are advised to stay safe. ????️???? #MumbaiTraffic pic.twitter.com/sy7A8Lta9A — Gummalla Lakshmana (@GUMMALLALAKSHM3) July 8, 2026

Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, while talking to ANI, said, "I want to tell the people of Delhi that earlier you used to pray that it doesn't rain as it would result in waterlogging. We had promised a good drainage system in Delhi. We can see that 45 places, like Minto Bridge, where there used to be severe waterlogging, the situation is not the same anymore, and traffic is flowing normally there. In the last 24 hours, the city has received around 100 mm of rainfall."