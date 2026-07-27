Monday, July 27, 2026 | 08:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Monsoon session: Anti-paper leak Bill, SC judges Bill on agenda today

Monsoon session: Anti-paper leak Bill, SC judges Bill on agenda today

The Bill comes amid intensified focus on the conduct of national competitive exams and is expected to provide more stringent measures to ensure transparency and accountability in examination system

Monsoon, Parliament, Bills

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will move for leave to introduce the Bill to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024

ANI New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 8:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Government is set to introduce 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026' in the Lok Sabha today, aimed at strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks and malpractices in national examinations.

According to the Lok Sabha List of Business for July 27, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh will move for leave to introduce the Bill to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Following its introduction, the Minister is also scheduled to move that the Bill be taken into consideration and passed by the House.

The Bill comes amid intensified focus on the conduct of national competitive exams and is expected to provide more stringent measures to ensure transparency and accountability in the examination system.

 

In another significant legislative move, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move 'The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026' for consideration and passing.

Also Read

Neet, Neet-UG, re-neet

A fresh slate: Protests must spur urgent education, exam system rebootpremium

police, officers

Anti-paper leak Bill on agenda, stage set for House showdown on Mondaypremium

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

PM Narendra Modi announces high-powered task force on exam reforms

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Students more important than any post: Shah after Dharmendra Pradhan's exit

NEW PARLIAMENT, PARLIAMENT HOUSE

Govt likely to table bill to amend paper leak law in Parliament on Monday

However, the move is likely to face opposition, as MPs Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran, and Adv. Dean Kuriakose are scheduled to move a Statutory Resolution disapproving the Ordinance promulgated by the President on the same matter in May 2026.

The House will also witness the tabling of several crucial reports by the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers. These include a report on the "Price Rise of medicines in the Pharmaceutical Sector impacting the lives of ordinary citizens" and a review of the "disinvestment of fertiliser PSUs."

Several Union Ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Culture), Jayant Chaudhary (Education), and Pankaj Chaudhary (Finance), will lay official papers related to their respective ministries on the table of the House.

Additionally, Minister of State Suresh Gopi is scheduled to make eight separate statements regarding the status of implementation of recommendations from the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, covering various budget cycles from 2019 to 2027.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the "Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026" in the Rajya Sabha today. The Home Minister will move for the bill to be taken into consideration and subsequently for its passage in the Upper House.

The Bill seeks to further amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. This legislative move is part of the government's scheduled business to strengthen the legal framework surrounding the dignity of national symbols and honours.

In addition to the legislative agenda, several Union Ministers are slated to lay important papers on the table of the House. Satish Chandra Dubey will lay papers related to the Ministry of Coal and the Ministry of Mines, while Sanjay Seth will lay papers for the Ministry of Defence.

Furthermore, Tokhan Sahu is scheduled to lay papers concerning the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. These proceedings are part of the heavy legislative and administrative agenda set for the Rajya Sabha as the session continues on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti

Tech intervention crucial for exam reforms: IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti

Incessant rainfall in Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh has triggered widespread flooding across the region

Assam floods: Death toll rises to 68, over 524,000 remain affected

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Task force constituted by PM will ensure sanctity of exam system: Amit Shah

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

High-powered task force on exam reforms set up under Nandan Nilekani: PM

Chief of the Army Staff-designate Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth (Photo: Wikimedia)

Army chief hails Kargil bravehearts for protecting nation's sovereignty

Topics : Monsoon session of Parliament Monsoon session Question paper leak Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Commonwealth Games 2026 LiveStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Edge 70 Max ReviewWho is Rishianta SinghSoman Wangchuk Hunger Strike EndQ1 Results TodayZim vs Ind Live StreamingDelhi Weather TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance