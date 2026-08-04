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Home / India News / Monsoon Session: Taxation, Bankers' Books Bills on Lok Sabha's agenda today

Monsoon Session: Taxation, Bankers' Books Bills on Lok Sabha's agenda today

The Lok Sabha will take up the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage, a day after it was introduced in the House

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2026, which seeks to authorise expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India towards excess spending incurred during FY2022-23. (Photo: Sansand TV/YouTube)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

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The Centre has listed two bills for consideration in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday in the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament, including the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
 
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026. She will also introduce The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2026, which seeks to authorise expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India towards excess spending incurred during FY2022-23.
 
Sitharaman will also table a statement explaining the promulgation of the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.
 
 

Other business on agenda

 
The Lok Sabha will also take up the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage, a day after it was introduced in the House. The Bill seeks to replace the 125-year-old Bankers' Books Evidence Act, 1891, with a technology-neutral legal framework for banking records.
 
Furthermore, Pramod Chandra Mody, Rajya Sabha's Secretary-General, will report a message from the Upper House regarding the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was passed yesterday. 

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Several parliamentary committees, including the Public Accounts Committee, the Committee on Government Assurances and the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs, are also scheduled to table their reports.
 
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, replacing an ordinance that increases the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha passed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by voice vote.
 
The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 and the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026 were also introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
 
The Monsoon Session has witnessed repeated disruptions, with the Opposition demanding discussions on the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft controversy and the alleged police brutality against students during protests over the Neet-UG paper leak. With only eight working days remaining, the Session is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

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Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Lok Sabha Monsoon session Rajya Sabha

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 8:58 AM IST