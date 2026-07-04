Monsoon session to be held from July 20 to August 13: Kiren Rijiju
In a post on X, he said on the recommendation of the government, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026
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The Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.
In a post on X, he said on the recommendation of the government, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026.
"The Session will commence on 20 July, 2026 and continue till 13 August, 2026 for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of national importance," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 3:32 PM IST