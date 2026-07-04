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Home / India News / Monsoon session to be held from July 20 to August 13: Kiren Rijiju

Monsoon session to be held from July 20 to August 13: Kiren Rijiju

In a post on X, he said on the recommendation of the government, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026

Parliament, New Parliament

Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 20 (Repreasentative image from file)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

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The Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

In a post on X, he said on the recommendation of the government, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026.

"The Session will commence on 20 July, 2026 and continue till 13 August, 2026 for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of national importance," he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Kiren Rijiju Monsoon session of Parliament Monsoon session Parliament

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First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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