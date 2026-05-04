Morning showers bring relief in Delhi; rain, thunderstorms to sweep India

Residents in Delhi woke up to rain lashing several parts of the city on Monday morning, bringing much-needed respite from the intense summer heat. The cooling spell comes after similar showers were recorded on Saturday, which brought temperatures below 40 degrees Celsius.

For today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with spells of light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Occasional strong surface winds are also likely, with speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph in the morning. Another spell of rainfall is likely in the evening.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, lower than the average for this time of year. The minimum temperature will hover around 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Above-normal rainfall in May: IMD

The IMD, in its latest monthly outlook, said India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in May 2026, even as temperature trends remain mixed across regions.

“Maximum temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal over many parts of the country,” the IMD said. However, above-normal temperatures are likely over parts of southern peninsular India, the northeast and northwest India. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain above normal over large areas, with some pockets of northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India likely to see normal to below-normal night temperatures.

The weather agency also warned of above-normal heatwave days over parts of the Himalayan foothills, east coast states, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Rainfall across the country is expected to be stronger than average. “The rainfall during May 2026, averaged over the country as a whole, is most likely to be above normal (>110% of LPA),” the IMD said, while noting that parts of east, northeast and east-central India may receive below-normal rainfall.

Heavy rainfall in most regions

Heavy rainfall activity is expected to intensify across several parts of northeast India. States such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, along with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are likely to receive widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the coming days.

Parts of West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to witness intense rainfall spells, with Bihar likely to receive heavy showers at some places. Thunder squalls with wind speeds of up to 70 kmph may impact parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and adjoining areas over the next week. Coastal Andhra Pradesh may witness thunder squalls, while interior Karnataka is expected to receive significant rainfall during this period.

Stormy conditions in central regions

Central India is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next five days. States including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha may also witness thunder squalls.

In northwest India, weather activity will remain active, with scattered rainfall, thunderstorms and dust storms likely over Rajasthan. Uttarakhand may receive isolated heavy rainfall, while hailstorm activity is possible across parts of the western Himalayan region.

Hot and humid conditions along coastal regions

Despite widespread rainfall activity, hot and humid weather is likely to persist in isolated pockets of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and parts of Konkan and Goa.

Maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius over the western Himalayan region and by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius across the plains of northwest India over the next few days, offering some relief from recent heat. However, temperatures are likely to rise gradually thereafter.