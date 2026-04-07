Morning showers cool Delhi; IMD issues alert, warns of storms across India

Delhi residents woke up to light morning showers on Tuesday that cooled the weather and made it more pleasant.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the national capital for today, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

IMD has forecast cloudy skies with one or two spells of rainfall through the day in the city. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are likely during the forenoon and again in the evening.

Maximum temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius. Winds are likely to be light, going up to 15 to 20 kmph later in the day.

On Monday, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius, which was 1.8 degrees below normal. Other stations also recorded below-normal temperatures, driven by changing weather patterns and cooling effects from rainfall and snowfall in nearby regions.

IMD issues yellow alert for April 7 and 8

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and surrounding areas for April 7 and 8 seeing the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Hailstorm activity has also been forecast at isolated places over parts of northwest India, including Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching up to 60 to 70 kmph, are likely over parts of east and northwest India.

Rain likely in most parts of India till April 10

Widespread rainfall activity is expected across several regions of the country over the next few days. Northwest India is likely to witness widespread light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds till April 10 under the influence of an active western disturbance.

Northeast India is expected to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy showers over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Eastern and central parts of the country may also experience thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

In the southern region, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely over Tamil Nadu, Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Reason for this weather dynamic

The changing weather pattern is being driven by an active western disturbance moving across northwest India, interacting with moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. This interaction is enhancing cloud formation and triggering widespread thunderstorm activity across northern, central and eastern parts of the country.

However, after April 10, temperatures are expected to see a gradual rise as peak summer approaches.