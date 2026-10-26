Mother has right to decide on birth of child with abnormalities: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has allowed the termination of a pregnancy beyond 24 weeks after scans revealed significant foetal abnormalities, The Indian Express reported. The court observed that the mother has the right to decide whether to bring a child with potentially serious developmental difficulties into the world.

Justice PT Asha passed the order on October 15, setting aside a medical board's decision to reject the woman's request for termination on the ground that the abnormalities were not life-threatening. The court directed the hospital to carry out the procedure through a registered medical practitioner, the report added.

The case concerned a woman whose scans revealed abnormalities involving the foetus's brain, including agenesis of the corpus callosum- a condition in which the structure connecting the two hemispheres of the brain does not develop, and enlarged fluid-filled spaces in the brain, known as ventriculomegaly.

Medical reports warned of an increased risk of developmental difficulties, including speech and language delays, learning difficulties, cognitive and behavioural problems, epilepsy and intellectual disability. They also noted that the degree of impairment could not be reliably predicted before birth.

The woman and her husband decided to terminate the pregnancy after learning about the findings. However, the medical board declined to approve the request, stating that the neurological abnormalities were not lethal and that the prognosis could vary in the absence of genetic testing. The woman then approached the High Court, challenging the refusal

Reproductive autonomy

The court examined the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971, and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules, 2003. Under Section 3(2B) of the Act, the prescribed gestational limits do not apply where termination is necessitated by substantial foetal abnormalities diagnosed by a medical board.

The court also referred to the Supreme Court's ruling in Suchita Srivastava v Chandigarh Administration, which recognised a woman's right to make reproductive choices as part of her personal liberty.

Noting the medical findings and the parents' concerns about the child's future, Justice Asha said the mother had the right to decide whether she wished to bring such a child into the world, particularly when the child might not lead a normal life.

The court also considered the parents' concerns about the child's dignity, independence and well-being beyond their lifetime. It concluded that the medical board's refusal could not be sustained and ordered the termination to be carried out.