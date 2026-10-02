Friday, October 02, 2026 | 01:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / MP CM meets PM Modi in Delhi, invites him to Global Investors Summit 2027

MP CM meets PM Modi in Delhi, invites him to Global Investors Summit 2027

Mohan Yadav briefed PM Modi on the state's investment environment and initiatives to promote industrial development and job creation

MP CM Mohan Yadav meets PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo: X/@PMOIndia)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him to the Global Investors Summit 2027 to be held in the state. The Prime Minister’s Office separately confirmed the meeting on Thursday.
 
During the meeting, Yadav briefed Modi on development initiatives, public welfare programmes, investment efforts and the overall progress of Madhya Pradesh.
 
The chief minister also apprised the prime minister of efforts to create a conducive investment environment in the state and initiatives aimed at promoting industrial development and employment generation.
 
Yadav also briefed Modi on the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva launched in Madhya Pradesh.
 
 
The chief minister informed Modi about activities and programmes being organised across the state under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which began on September 17.
 
He highlighted the campaign’s focus on public participation, service and public welfare-oriented initiatives. Yadav also sought guidance from Modi on various issues related to the development of Madhya Pradesh and expressed expectations of the Centre's support in the state's development works.

More From This Section

delhi protest

Protest against CEC: AAP's Atishi, Sanjay Jha, students among 500 detained

firecrackers, Diwali

Supreme Court allows new-generation joint firecrackers: What are they?

Bombay High Court

Why reject Form 8?: HC questions ECI over automated rejection during SIR

Only about 2% of DDA parks have CCTV cameras, reveals internal safety audit

Only about 2% of DDA parks have CCTV cameras, reveals internal safety audit

Road, Leh, Ladakh

Central govt formally marks 28 strategic Ladakh sites on official map

Topics : Mohan Yadav Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit Madhya Pradesh

Buzzing :

Stock Market HolidayBank Holiday Gandhi JayantiAsian Games 2026 LIVEGoogle Fitbit AirFlydubai cockpit attackWho is Smit MachchharCJP Protest52-week lows todayAsian Games Medal Tally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 1:29 PM IST