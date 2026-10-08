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Home / India News / MP draws ₹90,000 crore investment proposals, 14,000 jobs in sight

MP draws ₹90,000 crore investment proposals, 14,000 jobs in sight

Pharma, textiles, semiconductors, energy and infrastructure companies show interest at Mumbai investment dialogue

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with a delegation of the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with a delegation of the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association in Mumbai.

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 10:14 PM IST

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Investment proposals worth around ₹90,000 crore emerged from one-to-one meetings Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held with industry groups in Mumbai. The proposed investments are expected to create more than 14,000 jobs in the state. The proposals are mainly in renewable energy, textiles, pharmaceuticals, real estate, IT and chemicals.
 
The renewable energy sector received investment proposals worth ₹71,289 crore. These were followed by ₹5,000 crore in textiles, ₹2,280 crore in pharmaceuticals, ₹1,000 crore in real estate, ₹200 crore in IT and ₹400 crore in the chemical sector.
 
Bhilosa Industries has proposed a phased investment of ₹7,500 crore at the PM MITRA Park in Dhar. The project is expected to generate around 3,750 jobs. The company will initially invest around ₹2,500 crore and plans to begin production in 2028.
 
 
Ipca Laboratories proposed an investment of around ₹1,000 crore in Dewas and ₹80 crore at Vikram Udyogpuri in Ujjain. The two projects are expected to generate around 1,500 jobs. The company has also shown interest in the proposed biotech park in Ratlam.
 
Sun Pharma is preparing to set up a greenfield project in Pithampur with an investment of around ₹3,000 crore. The project is expected to generate more than 1,750 jobs, including 1,250 direct and 500 indirect jobs.

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Inox Air Products proposed setting up India’s first ultra-high-purity semiconductor-grade silane gas plant with an investment of ₹1,260 crore. The project is expected to generate more than 320 local jobs and lead to import substitution worth around ₹350 crore.
 
The RPG Group has shown interest in exploring investment opportunities in power transmission in Jabalpur, tyre manufacturing in Ratlam, Sagar and Jabalpur, and the IT sector in Ujjain. The Welspun Group discussed investment opportunities in a technical textiles park and pipe manufacturing.
 
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the government would extend full support to bring the investment proposals to fruition by providing land, electricity, water, roads and other necessary infrastructure.
 
Additional Chief Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department, Neeraj Mandloi, said Madhya Pradesh is moving rapidly towards the goal of a developed India with a GDP of ₹16.7 trillion and a growth rate of 8 per cent. He said the state's per capita income has increased 4.4 times compared with 2011-12.
 

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Topics : Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh Investment job creation

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 10:14 PM IST