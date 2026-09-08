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Home / India News / MPSC paper leak: Aspirants protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, seek probe

MPSC paper leak: Aspirants protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, seek probe

Protesters gathered at the Kranti Chowk area of the city, demanding the immediate appointment of officers with a clean image to the top posts in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission

Public Examinations Amendment Bill, Shashi Tharoor, fast-track courts India, paper leak law, Lok Sabha debate

(Image used for representative purposes)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

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Scores of MPSC aspirants staged a protest in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday, alleging widespread corruption and paper leaks, and demanded a high-level probe into the recent recruitment examinations.

Protesters gathered at the Kranti Chowk area of the city, demanding the immediate appointment of officers with a "clean image" to the top posts in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

A similar march was held in Pune on Monday.

''An efficient officer with a clean image like (state FDA commissioner) Tukaram Mundhe should be posted to MPSC; only then students will get justice. We come from families of farmers and come here to study and fulfil the dreams of our parents," one of the protesting aspirants said.

 

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating a question paper leak involving the MPSC Drug Inspector (Group-B) screening examination held in March. The police have arrested seven persons, including a female candidate who had secured seventh rank in the exam, in connection with the case.

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Amid demands for his resignation, MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar last week said that the question paper leak in the Drug Inspector (Group-B) examination had occurred before he took charge of the recruitment body.

Another protester said that the aspirants were suspicious about the examinations conducted after the COVID-19 pandemic and they should also be probed.

"We should know what is happening. I have been studying for four years and appearing for exams. Those with money are benefiting today,'' he remarked.

One of the aspirants at the agitation said that they have lost faith in the MPSC.

"We have been betrayed. Aspirants with consecutive seat numbers are getting appointment letters. This cannot be a coincidence,'' he claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 2:29 PM IST