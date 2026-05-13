Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav dies after sudden illness
Prateek Yadav, 38, had suddenly fallen ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day but declared dead at the hospital
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The younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and step brother of Akhilesh Yadav died on Wednesday, sources said.
Prateek Yadav, 38, had suddenly fallen ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day but declared dead at the hospital, the sources said.
Yadav, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics.
However, his wife Aparna Bisht Yadav has joined the BJP and is currently the vice chairman of the State Women Commission.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 8:24 AM IST