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Home / India News / Mumbai cops to bring 3 accused in Tiger Shroff firing from Kota on Tuesday

Mumbai cops to bring 3 accused in Tiger Shroff firing from Kota on Tuesday

The team, which obtained the requisite permission Monday evening, decided to stay in Kota to avoid travelling at night. It will return to Mumbai on Tuesday

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Mumbai Police have registered a case under the provisions of attempt to murder and the Arms Act | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Kota
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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A Mumbai Police team which took custody of three individuals involved in firing gunshots at actor Tiger Shroff's car stayed overnight here with them despite obtaining their transit remand.

The team, which obtained the requisite permission Monday evening, decided to stay in Kota to avoid travelling at night. It will return to Mumbai on Tuesday.

Ramswaroop, the SHO of Railway Colony Police Station where the three have been kept, said a tight vigil was mounted in the night.

"Since the incident is very serious, security is being maintained as per the usual procedure. I was here throughout the night. The CCTV cameras are directly connected to the police headquarters," he said.

 

Local police nabbed the three individuals in the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express at Kota Railway Station on Monday morning.

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Two were identified as Ritik, alias Roshan, from Begusarai, Bihar, and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat. The third is a juvenile.

Kota city police handed them over to Mumbai Police, which formally arrested them and produced them before a magistrate. The court granted transit remand to take them to Mumbai.

According to the police, Rehan was in touch with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the attack in an unverified social media post.

On Sunday evening, at least two men fired gunshots at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

According to Mumbai Police, five to six rounds were fired at the car.

A motorcycle, allegedly used by the shooters, was found abandoned in Andheri.

The accused fled to Surat and once there, boarded a Jaipur-bound train.

The three were supposed to go to Delhi on a bus and then flee to Nepal.

Mumbai Police have registered a case under the provisions of attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST