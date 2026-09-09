Mumbai food safety crackdown: What FDA found at IRCTC kitchen, Iskcon Juhu

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the licences of a kitchen linked to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the licences of a kitchen linked to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ) in Mumbai and three food outlets at Iskcon Juhu after inspections uncovered serious hygiene and food-safety violations, including cockroach infestation and choked drains.

The action, led by FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, is part of a wider food-safety drive targeting sanitation and compliance lapses. According to ANI, licences of 20 food establishments, including hotels and restaurants, have also been suspended across the state, with six in Mumbai, three in the Konkan division and 11 in the Pune division.

What FDA found at the IRCTC-linked Kurla kitchen

The FDA suspended the licence of R K Associates & Hoteliers in Kurla West after an inspection on September 2. According to an official FDA release, inspectors found cockroaches in storage and processing areas, uncovered food, food preparation near open garbage and damaged floors and walls.

The base kitchen supplies food to railway passengers through the IRCTC network. During the inspection, the facility was declared non-compliant and scored 78 out of 114, or 69 per cent. Among the key violations were:

Live cockroaches in food storage and processing areas

Food kept uncovered and preparation taking place near open garbage

Seventeen broken floor tiles and damaged wall surfaces

Unclean and partly rusty utensils and food-contact equipment

Food being prepared close to LPG cylinders

An unclean and rusty vehicle being used to transport food

Incomplete records for staff training, packaging, equipment maintenance, calibration and cooking and cooling temperatures

Staff health records were also a concern, as only 21 of 34 food handlers had medical fitness certificates. One worker was reportedly handling food despite having a wound on a finger, the FDA said.

The FDA also issued improvement notices to four other IRCTC -linked operators, reported ANI.

Iskcon Juhu outlets face action

The FDA inspected three food establishments at Iskcon (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), Hare Krishna Land, Juhu, on September 3, according to the official release.

At one establishment, inspectors found gaps in water-testing and raw-material inspection records, along with improper temperature and humidity conditions for storing raw and prepared food. They also flagged potential cross-contamination, pest infestation, inadequate cleaning and a lack of calibration of measuring and monitoring devices.

The Iskcon Food Services Restaurant was found to have an open rear kitchen entrance without adequate pest-control measures, inadequate lighting, clogged drains containing food waste and pest droppings, and gaps in laboratory testing, raw-material inspection, cleaning and food-handler health and training records.

Meanwhile, Iskcon Govindas Restaurant, had deficiencies in food and drinking-water testing, raw-material inspection and segregation, cleaning, drainage, pest control, equipment calibration and food-handler hygiene and training.

The FDA suspended the licences of all three establishments with immediate effect on September 7, after examining the inspection report and photographs.

FDA crackdown extends beyond Kurla and Juhu

At Drogheria Sellers Pvt Ltd, a facility linked to Zepto, the FDA said inspectors found live cockroaches in raw-food storage areas, including inside boxes containing packaged eggs. Milk, paneer and curd were also stored at 14-15°C, well above the recommended 2-6°C range.

The facility also faced concerns over drainage, water supply, employee protective equipment and missing medical and training records, The Week reported. Its food licence was suspended, and the FDA prohibited food storage, sale, distribution and online order fulfilment during the suspension.

Other establishments facing action included:

Mateshwari Milk, Kharghar: FDA officials flagged temperature-control failures, hygiene issues, missing testing records and discrepancies in the labelling and description of milk products. Its licence was suspended after a hearing on September 7

Kothari Sweet, Mulund West: Inspectors found an unauthorised production unit, expired food, pest infestation, poor drainage and inadequate labelling. The outlet scored just 31 per cent for compliance, and its licence was suspended

Mulund Farsan Mart, Mulund West: The establishment was also found operating an unauthorised production unit, alongside pest-control, drainage, freezer hygiene and expired-food concerns. Its licence was suspended from September 7

Maharashtra Biryani Centre, Goregaon East: The FDA found that serious deficiencies continued despite an earlier improvement notice, including poor hygiene, drainage and pest-control measures. Its licence was suspended from September 8

The FDA has recommended suspending the food licence of Bombay's - The Food Fusion Cafe in Ghatkopar after inspectors found uncovered rice, raw chicken in an open container, improperly sealed vegetables, inadequate refrigerator temperatures, defective drainage and unclean utensils. The FDA also flagged gaps in water testing, staff medical and vaccination records.

At Shree Madhuram in Borivali East, officials recommended suspending its registration certificate after finding that a hawker or mobile food vendor was operating as a food-service restaurant.