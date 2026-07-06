Mumbai hospitals weather heavy rains, but see rise in ambulance delays

Mumbai's healthcare system has remained largely resilient despite the ongoing spell of heavy rain, with hospitals reporting that emergency services, outpatient departments and elective surgeries have continued with minimal disruption.

However, doctors say the monsoon has triggered a sharp increase in seasonal illnesses, while waterlogging and traffic congestion have slowed ambulance movement across parts of the city.

Most leading hospitals said they activated monsoon preparedness plans well in advance, allowing routine medical services to continue even as heavy rainfall disrupted road transport in several areas.

Fortis Hospital Mulund said hospital operations have remained largely unaffected, with only a modest increase in emergency visits. "Our emergency preparedness and business continuity protocols have ensured uninterrupted patient care even during adverse weather conditions," a hospital spokesperson said.

The biggest impact has been on patient volumes, with hospitals reporting a 10-20 per cent increase in cases linked to the monsoon. Viral fevers, respiratory infections, gastroenteritis, malaria, dengue and other water-borne diseases have emerged as the most common illnesses.

"There is no postponement of procedures or OPD services, but water-borne diseases, malaria, fever and respiratory illnesses have increased by almost 15-20 per cent," said Ravindra Zore, Intensivist at Zynova Shalby Hospital. He added that traffic congestion has also delayed ambulance movement across the city.

Medicover Hospitals reported a 10-15 per cent rise in outpatient visits, driven largely by seasonal ailments and precautionary consultations, while emergency admissions have remained stable. "Our day-to-day operations remain fully resilient despite the heavy rainfall," said Neeraj Lal, Regional Director for Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Lal added that ambulance demand has increased significantly. "Several residential societies are directly requesting ambulance deployments for safe patient transfers. We have mitigated disruptions through localised standby points, GPS-based route planning and close coordination with emergency civic channels to ensure prompt patient transfers."

Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai has also recorded an increase in emergency cases, particularly those involving road traffic accidents, slips and falls, respiratory illnesses and viral infections. "Heavy rains do create logistical challenges, but our contingency plans have ensured continuity of care," said Nitin Jagasia, Regional Director, Emergency, Western Region, Apollo Hospitals, adding that emergency footfall has increased by around 12-14 per cent over a normal week.

While most hospitals said scheduled surgeries have continued, NewEra Hospital in Vashi reported that a small number of outpatient consultations and elective procedures had to be rescheduled because some patients were unable to reach the hospital due to waterlogging and severe traffic. "Emergency and critical care services continue uninterrupted, but a few planned appointments had to be rescheduled because of travel difficulties," said MataPrasad Gupta, Vice-President and CEO of the hospital.

Hospitals also reported increased pressure on ambulance services as flooded roads and traffic bottlenecks extended travel times. Several providers said they have deployed additional ambulances, identified alternative routes, stationed vehicles at strategic locations and strengthened coordination with civic authorities to minimise delays.

“Heavy rainfall, waterlogging and traffic congestion have affected ambulance movement in certain areas, particularly in low-lying and remote locations, leading to slightly longer response times. To minimise delays, we have deployed experienced ambulance drivers, ensured that all ambulances are fully equipped, and strengthened coordination through tie-ups with other ambulance service providers,” Gupta added.

Doctors have advised residents not to ignore symptoms such as persistent fever, breathing difficulties or gastrointestinal illness, warning that early treatment can help prevent complications during the peak monsoon season.

“One of the issues caused by incessant rain is traffic jams, which have affected ambulance services as they take longer to reach patients as well as hospitals. We have advised patients to consult doctors as soon as possible before developing any serious symptoms,” Zore added.