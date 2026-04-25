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Home / India News / Mumbai Police arrests 367 absconders in 3 months; 18 on run for over 20 yrs

Mumbai Police arrests 367 absconders in 3 months; 18 on run for over 20 yrs

The Azad Maidan Police Station traced an accused who had been absconding since 1987, while the N M Joshi Marg Police Station nabbed a person in a case dating back to 1988

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The drive involved coordination between multiple police stations, use of crime-mapping tools and checks on suspected networks | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 6:53 AM IST

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Mumbai Police have arrested 367 persons wanted in various criminal cases during a special drive conducted between January and March this year, an official said on Thursday.

Among those arrested, 18 accused were on the run for more than 20 years, whereas 302 were absconding for at least five years, an official said.

The operation was launched under the direction of police commissioner Deven Bharti, he said, adding that many of the arrested accused were using fake identities and living in other states.

The Azad Maidan Police Station traced an accused who had been absconding since 1987, while the N M Joshi Marg Police Station nabbed a person in a case dating back to 1988.

 

Both had been living under assumed names outside Maharashtra, the police official said.

The drive involved coordination between multiple police stations, use of crime-mapping tools and checks on suspected networks.

Such drives would be carried out periodically to clear the backlog of pending cases, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mumbai police Arrest Crime in India

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 6:52 AM IST

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