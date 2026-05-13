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Home / India News / N Rangasamy takes oath as Puducherry Chief Minister for fifth time

N Rangasamy takes oath as Puducherry Chief Minister for fifth time

Two other cabinet members--Malladi Krishan Rao from the regional party and A Namassivayam of the BJP, also took oath as ministers in the AINRC-led NDA government

N Rangasamy, Rangasamy, Puducherry CM

The NDA had won the April 9 polls in the UT and retained power (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

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Veteran political leader and AINRC founder N Rangasamy on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for the fifth time.

Two other cabinet members--Malladi Krishan Rao from the regional party and A Namassivayam of the BJP, also took oath as ministers in the AINRC-led NDA government.

Lt Governor K Kailashnathan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the CM and his cabinet colleagues. Rangasamy took oath in the name of God. Rao took oath in Telugu. He represents Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin and senior leader BL Santhosh were present on the dais.

 

The NDA had won the April 9 polls in the UT and retained power. President Droupadi Murmu had appointed Rangasamy as CM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Puducherry Puducherry Assembly Puducherry Assembly Polls

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

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