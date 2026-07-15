Nagpur Police file FIR over posts targeting Gadkari amid ethanol row

The Nagpur Cyber Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against several social media account holders for allegedly circulating false, misleading and defamatory content targeting Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari over the issue of ethanol-blended fuel.

The complaint was filed by BJP Nagpur City Social Media Cell Convener Shishir Arun Tripathi. According to the complaint, a YouTube video uploaded on July 3, 2026, by content creator Manish Kashyap allegedly contained false, defamatory and misleading statements regarding Gadkari and ethanol (E20) fuel, with the intent to mislead the public.

The complaint further alleged that similar misleading videos and posts were circulated through other YouTube and Instagram accounts, including 'Desi Boys', 'Harshit Rathi', and 'Anklesh Inwati', making what the complainants described as baseless and objectionable allegations against the Union Minister. The complaint also claimed that the content had the potential to disturb public peace and create confusion among citizens.

Based on the complaint and the supporting digital evidence submitted, the Nagpur Cyber Police registered FIR No. 0092/2026 under Sections 356, 352 and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to reconsider the rollout of E20 petrol for vehicles that were not designed to run on the ethanol-blended fuel.

In his letter, Kejriwal claimed that the use of E20 petrol in older vehicles has led to reduced mileage, faster engine wear and increased financial burden on vehicle owners whose cars and two-wheelers were manufactured before 2023.

The AAP leader demanded that petrol stations provide consumers with an option to choose between pure petrol and E20-blended fuel. He also sought a reduction in the price of E20 petrol, arguing that the fuel's lower calorific value results in lower mileage.

Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing a press conference, the AAP National Convenor said, "I have appealed to Prime Minister Modi to reduce the price of E20 fuel; since E20 yields lower mileage, its price should also be lower... I have also sought an appointment to meet him."

Kejriwal also appealed to people facing issues due to E20 petrol to raise their concerns on digital platforms, claiming that public attention was needed for the government to take note of the matter.

"I want to tell everyone troubled by these issues to make videos and post them on social media, because this government will not listen to us so easily," he added.

The AAP leader further asserted that those raising concerns over E20 petrol were citizens expressing grievances and should not be labelled negatively.

"All those who are raising concerns about E20 petrol are distressed by its impact. They are our fellow citizens. They are not traitors. They are patriots. It is wrong to abuse them in this manner. I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they should not be insulted like this. We live in a democracy. Listen to what they have to say. It is the government's duty to hear their grievances and address them," he added.