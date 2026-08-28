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Home / India News / Nationwide ban on analogue paneer may be next as states step up action

Nationwide ban on analogue paneer may be next as states step up action

FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani says analogue paneer could soon be prohibited nationwide, as more states move against the non-dairy substitute

Paneer

FSSAI may consider a nationwide ban on analogue paneer following action by several states. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

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 Analogue paneer could soon disappear from menus and food markets across India, as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) prepares to consider a nationwide ban on the non-dairy substitute.
 
FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani told Navbharat Times in an interview that analogue paneer has become a concern across the country. He said state food control departments are also treating the issue seriously, and a decision to completely prohibit its use could be announced soon.
 

What is analogue paneer?

 
Analogue paneer is a non-dairy product that resembles traditional paneer but uses ingredients such as vegetable oils or fats and other non-milk constituents in place of milk fat or milk solids.
 
 
FSSAI has already clarified that cheese analogue cannot be sold as “paneer”. In April, the regulator directed food businesses to use accurate product names and disclose the use of cheese analogues on menus where applicable.
 

Which states have already banned analogue paneer?

 
Several states have moved ahead with restrictions or bans, as concerns over misleading labelling and food safety have grown. The states that have taken action include:

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  • Maharashtra
  • Gujarat
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Uttarakhand
  • Karnataka
  • Punjab
 
Punjab is the latest state to impose a one-year ban on the manufacture, processing, packing, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of analogue paneer.
 

What else did the FSSAI CEO say?

 
Punhani also discussed several other food safety concerns.
 
  • Unsafe food can lead to criminal action: More than 100 people have been sent to jail since January this year in cases involving unsafe food
  • Ultra-processed foods: FSSAI has prepared a draft framework using fat, salt and sugar levels to identify ultra-processed foods, and stakeholders have been given 60 days to submit their views
  • Front-of-pack warnings: Work is underway on warning labels for packaged foods, while QR codes could provide consumers with more detailed product information
  • Online food sales: E-commerce platforms have been asked to display manufacturing and expiry dates, with companies given until September 30 to make the required changes
  • Food influencers: FSSAI can act against misleading health claims, such as incorrectly describing a product as “100% honey” or making unsupported “healthy” claims
  • Food adulteration complaints: Consumers can use the Food Safety Connect app to report suspected adulteration and upload photographs of the product
 

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Topics : BS Web Reports Food safety FSSAI

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 11:49 AM IST