Nationwide ban on analogue paneer may be next as states step up action

Analogue paneer could soon disappear from menus and food markets across India, as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) prepares to consider a nationwide ban on the non-dairy substitute.

FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani told Navbharat Times in an interview that analogue paneer has become a concern across the country. He said state food control departments are also treating the issue seriously, and a decision to completely prohibit its use could be announced soon.

What is analogue paneer?

Analogue paneer is a non-dairy product that resembles traditional paneer but uses ingredients such as vegetable oils or fats and other non-milk constituents in place of milk fat or milk solids.

FSSAI has already clarified that cheese analogue cannot be sold as “paneer”. In April, the regulator directed food businesses to use accurate product names and disclose the use of cheese analogues on menus where applicable.

Which states have already banned analogue paneer?

Several states have moved ahead with restrictions or bans, as concerns over misleading labelling and food safety have grown. The states that have taken action include:

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Chhattisgarh

Madhya Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Karnataka

Punjab

Punjab is the latest state to impose a one-year ban on the manufacture, processing, packing, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of analogue paneer.

What else did the FSSAI CEO say?

Punhani also discussed several other food safety concerns.