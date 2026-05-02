Patnaik seeks action against Odisha Gramya Bank over Keonjhar incident

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday urged the Centre to take exemplary action against officials of Odisha Gramya Bank over the Keonjhar incident, in which a tribal man allegedly carried the skeletal remains of his deceased sister to a bank branch as proof of death to withdraw her savings.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Patnaik described the episode as “deeply shocking” and a reflection of institutional insensitivity towards vulnerable citizens, particularly members of tribal communities living in remote areas.

Stating that the horrifying incident has outraged public sentiment across Odisha, the former Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to initiate immediate disciplinary proceedings against the officials responsible and ensure accountability at every level of the bank administration.

He also sought intervention from the Ministry of Finance to put in place citizen-friendly claim settlement mechanisms in rural banking institutions so that such incidents do not recur.

The Finance Minister’s intervention has been sought amid mounting political outrage over the incident. On April 27, one Jitu Munda of Dianali village in Keonjhar district allegedly exhumed the remains of his sister and carried them nearly three km to the Malliposi branch of Odisha Gramya Bank after repeated attempts to access around Rs 19,300 lying in her account reportedly failed.

The bank, however, denied allegations that its staff had asked Munda to physically produce proof of death. In its response, the bank, sponsored by Indian Overseas Bank, claimed that branch officials had informed Munda about the standard claim settlement process, including submission of a death certificate and legal heir documentation.

It maintained that the incident stemmed from a “lack of awareness of procedural requirements” and asserted that the branch manager had explained the process to him. In a subsequent clarification, the bank also rejected allegations of harassment and said the claim was settled after the required documents were facilitated by the district administration.

However, preliminary findings of the probe conducted by Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern Range) Sangram Keshari Mohapatra appear to contradict the bank’s version. After examining CCTV footage from the branch, interacting with bank staff and Munda, the RDC said the initial inquiry indicated that the bank was at fault and that staff members did not adequately cooperate with the tribal man despite his repeated visits.

The probe reportedly found that Munda and his sister had visited the branch on earlier occasions and had successfully withdrawn money in the past, undermining the bank’s initial suggestion that this was his first visit.

CCTV footage reportedly showed Munda’s presence for over 30 minutes inside the branch on the day of the incident, and he met the branch manager twice before leaving visibly distressed. While the footage had no audio, officials said the sequence raised serious questions about the conduct and sensitivity of branch personnel.

Patnaik, in his letter, said what is more shocking is the bank’s attempt to justify this inhuman conduct by citing adherence to RBI guidelines. “This shows a disturbing intent on the part of the bank officials to hide behind procedures and abandon the very people they are meant to serve. In a democracy, rules are meant to empower citizens, not to humiliate them,” he said.

The incident, though isolated, he said, gives an insight into the need for a more humane banking administration, especially in remote tribal areas.

The Leader of Opposition urged the Finance Minister and banking regulators to ensure that responsibility is fixed and punitive action is taken against the officials found guilty. “This will send a clear signal to all rural banks to guarantee citizen-centric service delivery with empathy and compassion,” he added.