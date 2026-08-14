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Home / India News / NCB secures return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from UAE

NCB secures return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from UAE

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Narcotics Control Bureau secured the return of alleged international drug syndicate kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE

Virender Singh Basoya

Basoya is accused of being the mastermind of an international drug syndicate | Image: X@ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 10:28 AM IST

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narcotics Control Bureau has secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE.

"Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach," the Home Minister said in a post on X. 

 He said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) secured the return of Basoya from the UAE creating a "new milestone" in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics,

  "By tracing the criminal through a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law," he said.

 

Basoya is accused of being the mastermind of an international drug syndicate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Amit Shah Narcotics Control Bureau UAE Indian fugitives

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 10:28 AM IST