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Home / India News / NCB seizes first-ever consignment of Captagon drug worth ₹182 cr: Amit Shah

NCB seizes first-ever consignment of Captagon drug worth ₹182 cr: Amit Shah

Glad to share that through 'Operation RAGEPILL', our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called 'Jihadi Drug', Amit Shah said

Amit Shah, Home Minister

The busting of the drug consignment destined for West Asia and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs: Amit Shah | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 2:00 PM IST

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that the Narcotics Control Bureau has seized the first-ever consignment of Captagon, the so-called "Jihadi Drug", worth ₹182 crore.

In a post on X, he said the Modi government has resolved to make a "Drug-Free India".

"Glad to share that through 'Operation RAGEPILL', our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called "Jihadi Drug", worth ₹182 crore," Shah said.

"The busting of the drug consignment destined for West Asia and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs," he said.

 

"I repeat we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB. @narcoticsbureau," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Amit Shah Narcotics Control Bureau Narcotics

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 2:00 PM IST

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