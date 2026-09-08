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Home / India News / NCPCR to launch formal inquiry into Meta India's child-safety policies

NCPCR to launch formal inquiry into Meta India's child-safety policies

Child rights body finds Meta's response inadequate and summons India head Arun Srinivas as it examines alleged lapses in policies and action against child sexual abuse material

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Meta(Photo: Reuters)

Aashish Aryan
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 8:58 PM IST

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The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has decided to institute a formal inquiry into the alleged lapses in Meta India's policies on the safety of children and the platform's lack of action on child sexual abuse material (CSAM), according to sources.
 
The decision to institute a formal inquiry has been taken after NCPCR found Meta's response on the issue inadequate. The company's India head, Arun Srinivas, has also been summoned on Thursday by the child rights body.
 
An e-mail sent to Meta seeking its response did not elicit a response till press time.
 
In July this year, Meta's video- and image-sharing platform Instagram came under the government's scrutiny after reports of the platform allowing advertisements promoting CSAM came to light.
 
 
Following the reports, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology summoned Meta India officials and sought their response on the issue.

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In response, Meta said it had removed 160,000 accounts for hosting and sharing “suspicious off-platform links in coordination with other signals indicating child exploitative activity”.
 
Overall, Meta, which has WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Threads under its umbrella, had said that it automatically removed more than four million suspicious accounts from Facebook and Instagram, in addition to 36 million pieces of content containing child exploitation.
 
Earlier this year, Instagram had updated its policies around content shown to children and said that all users below the age of 18 would be able to view only such content that was similar to what they would likely see in an age-appropriate movie.
 
All kids under 18 will be placed in this category going forward, and they will not be able to change the settings without a parent’s permission, Meta had said in a blog post announcing the changes.
 
“Just like you might see some suggestive content or hear some strong language in a movie rated for ages 13+, teens may occasionally see something like that on Instagram, but we’re going to keep doing all we can to keep those instances as rare as possible. We recognise no system is perfect, and we’re committed to improving over time,” Meta had said.
 
Further, teenagers will not be able to follow accounts that regularly share content inappropriate for kids under 18. Even if the name or bio of such accounts suggests that the content within them is inappropriate for teenagers, Meta will restrict kids from viewing them, the platform had then said.

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 8:58 PM IST