NDMC to issue list of works exempt from building plan approval: Chairman

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will issue a detailed list of works that do not require building plan approval, along with a schedule specifying the nature of work for which prior sanction is mandatory, its chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Dwivedi said a lack of awareness and clarity often leads building users to apply for permissions for work that does not require them. In some cases, "they face harassment in the hands of enforcement officials", he said.

The NDMC will distinguish structural additions and alterations from routine maintenance and non-structural renovation, providing clarity on which works are exempt and which require prior approval, Dwivedi said.

He said the civic body would also launch an awareness campaign to ensure building users are not inconvenienced or confused by compliance requirements.

Dwivedi said not every repair requires building plan sanction, but works covered under sections 236 to 239 of the NDMC Act must be assessed for prior approval, even if they do not increase the floor area ratio (FAR).