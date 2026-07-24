The Supreme Court (SC) is scheduled to hear on Friday a batch of petitions seeking the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and a comprehensive overhaul of India's entrance examination system following the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The matters will be heard by a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, Live Law reported.

The petitions have been filed by the United Doctors Front (UDF), the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) and individual petitioners. They seek structural reforms to the examination process and changes to the functioning of the NTA.

During an earlier hearing in May, the bench sought affidavits from the Union ministries after interacting with the expert committee constituted by the Supreme Court in 2024 to recommend reforms to the NEET examination system.

"The affidavit shall indicate the method by which regulating and supervising authorities of NEET examination can develop and retain institutional memory so that they can act on the basis of the experience, data, and information they have gathered and processed with each examination cycle. The endeavour must be to ensure that the National Testing Agency has the wherewithal, physical and intellectual, to prevent incidents such as the 2024 or 2026 examinations from occurring in the future," the court had said, as quoted by Live Law.

Delhi HC to hear PIL seeking NIA probe into police action

Separately, the Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a public interest litigation seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the police action during protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The PIL had been mentioned for urgent listing on Wednesday. The court had agreed to hear it on Thursday, but it was not listed because of certain defects. The petitioner's counsel mentioned the matter again on Thursday, following which the High Court agreed to list it, Bar and Bench reported.

As per the report, Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha appeared for petitioner Satish Kumar Aggarwal, former vice-president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. The mentioning was made before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

SC Metro station closure comes up before Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the temporary closure of the Supreme Court Metro station and several other central Delhi Metro stations amid student and youth protests also came up before the apex court.

The issue was raised by Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh on Thursday, who referred to the inconvenience caused to commuters.

“We will intervene if Supreme Court metro station is not opened by today (Thursday) afternoon,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench. However, no update in this regard had been made public at the time of publishing this article.

Protests continue over NEET-UG paper leak

The latest court proceedings come amid continuing protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike late on Thursday night at a hospital in Gurugram after meeting Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Wangchuk said he ended the fast after receiving written assurances from the Centre on the protesters' demands, including action over the alleged examination irregularities.

Hours earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government was preparing a stringent new law to deal with examination paper leaks. In a video message, he said, "Friends, I am well aware that the issue of paper leaks is not a small matter. It causes immense distress to lakhs of students and their parents." He added that the draft legislation would be placed before the Union Cabinet.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijit Dipke said the group's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. "We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike. Sonam sir's life is very important for this country... We will not let Sonam sir's 26-day sacrifice go in vain," Dipke said in a video message.