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Home / India News / Neet-UG 2026 paper leak: Court rejects accused's plea for polygraph tests

Neet-UG 2026 paper leak: Court rejects accused's plea for polygraph tests

The Rouse Avenue Court rejected the plea of three accused in the Neet-UG 2026 paper leak case seeking polygraph, brain-mapping and lie-detector tests; cognisance order deferred to August 12

NTA NEET UG 2026

The CBI has filed a nearly 20,000-page chargesheet against 13 accused over alleged irregularities and paper leakage in the Neet-UG 2026 examination

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

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The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday rejected an application filed by three accused in the alleged Neet-UG 2026 paper leak case seeking polygraph, brain-mapping, and lie-detector tests.
 
Special Judge (Fast Track Court) Ajay Gupta dismissed the plea filed by Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal. The accused had sought the tests on the ground that they would help ensure a fair and transparent investigation, news agency ANI reported.
 
Their counsel, advocate A P Singh, argued that the accused have a constitutional right to a fair investigation and trial under Article 21. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), however, opposed the plea, saying the application was not maintainable. Senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak also sought costs against the accused.
 
 
The court also deferred its decision on whether to take cognisance of the CBI's chargesheet in the case. The judge said the order was being dictated but could not be completed because of the volume of records. The order will now be pronounced on August 12.
 
The court extended the judicial custody of the accused until August 12. The accused appeared before the court through video conferencing.

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The CBI has filed a nearly 20,000-page chargesheet against 13 accused over alleged irregularities and paper leakage in the Neet-UG 2026 examination. According to the agency, the chargesheet includes statements from 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects.
 
The accused face charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and destruction of evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
 
The CBI said it registered an FIR on May 12 following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education over alleged irregularities in the May 3 Neet-UG examination. The agency subsequently conducted searches at 92 locations and arrested 13 people, including three NTA subject experts.
 
The agency has also frozen bank accounts, lockers and a demat account as part of its investigation into the alleged money trail.

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Topics : NEET NEET UG NEET-UG Delhi court Entrance Exams BS Web Reports

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 1:28 PM IST