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Home / India News / Nepal Airlines apologises for network map showing J-K as part of Pakistan

Nepal Airlines apologises for network map showing J-K as part of Pakistan

The airlines had deleted the social media post on Wednesday following the backlash

Nepal airlines

We have immediately removed the post and are conducting an internal review to ensure our materials meet the highest standards of accuracy: Nepal airlines | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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Nepal Airlines on Thursday apologised for what it described as cartographic inaccuracies in the wake of a furore showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan in a "network map".

The airlines had deleted the social media post on Wednesday following the backlash.

"We sincerely apologise for error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines," it posted on X.

"We have immediately removed the post and are conducting an internal review to ensure our materials meet the highest standards of accuracy.

 

"We deeply value our strong relationships with our neighbours and friends in the region and regret any offense the post has caused," the airline added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nepal India Nepal ties Jammu and Kashmir

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:02 AM IST

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