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Home / India News / Nepal floods: MP sets up control room, Meghalaya launches helpline number

Nepal floods: MP sets up control room, Meghalaya launches helpline number

The Nepal Police said that the death toll rose to 162 in the flash floods on the Bhotekoshi river that wreaked havoc across three districts of the neighbouring country

Nepal Flood, Flood

Dhading: An aerial view of flood affected Bhotekoshi river at Benighat area, in Dhading district, Nepal, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 1:25 PM IST

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The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday established a control room in New Delhi for the assistance of tourists from the state stranded in Nepal due to flash floods, an official said.

People stranded in Nepal or their families can contact the control room for assistance and information on the helpline number 011-26772005, WhatsApp number 9818963273, and via email at recp1mpbhawan@mp.gov.in, the official said.

The flash floods on Wednesday wreaked havoc across three districts in Nepal, claiming 177 lives. Hundreds of people, including 300 Indian tourists, were missing in one of the country's worst disasters in recent years. The disaster management authority in Meghalaya on Thursday urged people to provide information about those who may be uncontactable, following flash floods in Nepal, and opened a helpline number for families and others to report details of the missing persons.

 

The flash floods occurred on Wednesday in Nepal, causing extensive damage to villages, roads, bridges and other infrastructure, with several people reported missing. 

The State Disaster Management Authority said it was seeking information on any person from Meghalaya who may have been in the affected area or whose whereabouts could not be confirmed following the disaster.

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Family members, relatives, friends, travel agencies, tour operators and members of the public with information about such persons have been urged to contact the authorities.

A dedicated helpline 6009924512 has been made available for the purpose. People can also contact 112/1070 for emergencies and CM Connect at 1971, the SDMA said.

People have been requested to provide the missing person's name and age, contact number, address in Meghalaya, last known location in Nepal and the date and time of the last communication.

The information will be compiled and shared with the authorities concerned for verification and necessary assistance, the SDMA said.

The disaster management authority appealed to the public to cooperate and promptly share any information that could help trace residents from Meghalaya in the affected areas in Nepal.

The Nepal Police said that the death toll rose to 162 in the flash floods on the Bhotekoshi river that wreaked havoc across three districts of the neighbouring country on Wednesday.

The flash floods were caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi river and first hit Timure, near Nepal's border with China, at Rasuwagadhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nepal Floods Meghalaya Madhya Pradesh

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 1:24 PM IST