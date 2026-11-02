Delhi chokes as AQI hits 'very poor' at 307, new winter curbs kick in

Delhi’s air pollution intensified on Monday, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 307 at 7 am, pushing it into the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) real-time data.

The deterioration was widespread across the capital. Of the 58 monitoring stations with valid readings, 53 reported AQI levels above 200 and 37 recorded readings above 300. Jahangirpuri was the worst-affected location, with an AQI of 417, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. Punjabi Bagh followed at 398, Rohini at 397, Alipur at 379 and Mundka at 376.

Other locations reporting high readings included Vivek Vihar at 374, Narela at 371, Sonia Vihar at 367, R K Puram at 368 and Bawana at 361. At the other end, Tikri Kalan recorded the lowest AQI among reporting Delhi stations at 159, followed by Ghummanhera at 182 and Maidan Garhi at 186. Under the CPCB’s National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 201 and 300 are categorised as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’ and 401-500 as ‘severe’. Prolonged exposure to very poor air can cause respiratory illness, while severe air quality can affect even healthy people and seriously impact those with existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

The deterioration extended to neighbouring cities, with Noida recording an AQI of 308, marginally above Delhi’s 307. Ghaziabad stood at 276, Greater Noida at 267, Gurugram at 225 and Manesar at 214. Faridabad was relatively better at 118. Noida, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Manesar were in the ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ categories, while Faridabad remained in the ‘moderate’ category.

The national picture showed that some of the highest pollution levels were concentrated in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Baghpat and Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh jointly recorded the highest AQI among 269 cities with valid readings in the CPCB dataset, at 358 each. Kaithal in Haryana followed at 324, Hapur in Uttar Pradesh at 320 and Baraut in Uttar Pradesh at 318. Noida recorded 308, while Delhi stood at 307.

In contrast, Gangtok in Sikkim recorded the lowest AQI at 18, followed by Aizawl in Mizoram at 19. Nayagarh in Odisha recorded 24, Darbhanga in Bihar 29 and Vapi in Gujarat 31. The readings put these cities in the ‘good’ category.

The latest readings come a day after Delhi’s expanded winter pollution-control measures came into force on November 1. Under the restrictions, non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi, other than CNG and electric vehicles and specified exempted categories, face restrictions on entering and operating in the capital. Vehicles must also carry a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), with the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ policy being enforced.

The winter action plan also provides for 50 per cent physical attendance in government and private offices, with the remaining employees working from home. Dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities face restrictions from November 1 to January 31, subject to exemptions for essential public infrastructure. Parking charges at authorised sites are also being increased, while government offices are to implement staggered timings.

Separately, the Centre has announced a complete suspension of construction and demolition activities across the NCR from November 5 to 20, as part of additional efforts to contain winter pollution.

The restrictions are being implemented alongside the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which operates in stages depending on the severity of air pollution. The revised Grap framework also tightens vehicle-related restrictions and brings certain curbs on buses and diesel generator sets into an earlier stage.