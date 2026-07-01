NHAI expands MLFF tolling to enable seamless Delhi-Jaipur highway travel
The authority has launched the Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling system at Manoharpura Toll Plaza and plans to extend it to Shahjahanpur for barrier-free travel on NH-48
BS Reporter New Delhi
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The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF)-based toll collection system at the Manoharpura Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 in Rajasthan.
With this, the authority plans to transition the Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza to the MLFF system, making travel on the busy Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 seamless and barrier-free.
Last month, NHAI rolled out Rajasthan's first Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling system at the Daulatpura Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 on 19 June.
The MLFF system uses cameras to capture vehicle registration numbers and automatically deduct toll charges without requiring vehicles to stop at toll plazas.
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 9:41 PM IST