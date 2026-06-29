NHAI wins ₹1,202 cr arbitration award in Karnataka highway project case

In one of its biggest arbitration outcomes, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has secured a ₹1,202 crore arbitral award from a tribunal. The award came in the Tumkur-Chitradurga six-laning project in Karnataka against concessionaire IRB Infrastructure Developers.

The project, awarded during 2010-11 under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) mode for a concession period extending up to June 2037, required the concessionaire to pay an annual premium of ₹140 crore, with a 5 per cent annual escalation.

“Following repeated defaults in premium payments, NHAI withdrew the premium deferment facility in August 2019 in accordance with the concession agreement,” NHAI said.

Subsequently, the concessionaire sought restoration of the premium deferment and claimed an amount of Rs 95 crore, besides seeking an extension of the concession period by 138 days.

The highways authority lodged counter-claims for premium dues till November 2022 of ₹679 crore and non-payment of revenue share for the Tumkur bypass of ₹96 crore. The tribunal decided in favour of NHAI.

In another important case, a division bench of the Delhi High Court granted substantial relief to NHAI in a dispute relating to the construction of the 30-km Bijni-West Bengal Border four-laning project in Assam.

The High Court reduced NHAI’s liability from ₹161 crore to nearly ₹36 crore.