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Home / India News / NIA chargesheets four over grenade attack near Sirsa women's police station

NIA chargesheets four over grenade attack near Sirsa women's police station

The case, originally registered on November 26, 2025 at Civil Line police station in Sirsa, was re-registered by the NIA on December 30, last year

NIA, National Investigation Agency

The NIA's investigation has traced the conspiracy in the case to foreign-based handlers operating a cross-border terror network

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against four accused in connection with the grenade attack near a women police station in Haryana's Sirsa on November 25 last year, officials said on Sunday.

Rajbir Singh alias Fouji, Ved Parkash alias Pamma, Jiwanjot Singh Grewal alias Jyoti and Chirag Thakral have been named in the supplementary chargesheet filed on Saturday before the NIA special court in Panchkula, they said.

The case, originally registered on November 26, 2025 at Civil Line police station in Sirsa, was re-registered by the NIA on December 30, last year.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet in the case on May 24, 2026 before the Panchkula special court against nine accused, including Pakistani nationals Shahzad Bhatti and Sohail Ahmad alias Sohail Baloch.

 

The supplementary chargesheet details the conspiracy and the individual roles of the four accused, along with the supporting evidence collected during further investigation, a statement issued by the NIA said.

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It charges them under sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) read with 109 (attempt to murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, sections 5 (punishment for making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances) and 6 (punishment of abettors) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and sections 18 (punishment for conspiracy), 18B ( punishment for recruiting of any person or persons for terrorist act) and 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, it said.

The investigation established that Singh acted as the India-based coordinator of the cross-border network, working in coordination with foreign-based handlers for the collection and movement of weapons or hand grenades and narcotics in India, the NIA said.

Thakral, Grewal and Parkash, working on the directions of Singh, played a key role in facilitating the movement of explosives used in the grenade attack at the women police station in Sirsa, it said.

The attack was carried out by members of the Shahzad Bhatti network, acting pursuant to an organised conspiracy, with the intention of causing harm to police personnel and creating terror and fear among the general public.

The NIA's investigation has traced the conspiracy in the case to foreign-based handlers operating a cross-border terror network.

Further investigation in the case is continuing to identify and apprehend the other persons involved in the conspiracy and to unearth the complete cross-border terror network behind the attack, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : NIA Grenade blast Grenade Haryana

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First Published: Oct 18 2026 | 11:52 AM IST