NIA court acquits two Pulwama men in 2021 Srinagar grenade blast case

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kashmir has acquitted two men from Pulwama district who were arrested in connection with a grenade attack on a police and paramilitary party in Srinagar in August 2021. The court cited a failure by the prosecution to establish their involvement beyond reasonable doubt.

Special Judge Manjeet Rai acquitted Adil Farooq Bhat and Imran Nazir Najar of charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, The Economic Times reported on Monday. The court also directed their immediate release from judicial custody, subject to the condition that they are not required in any other case.

The case is related to a grenade blast near security personnel deployed on Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar on August 10, 2021, in which several civilians were injured.

The court said the prosecution had failed to establish that either of the accused had thrown the grenade or participated in the attack.

Court flags lapses in investigation

The court criticised the investigation, saying it had fallen short of the standards expected in a case involving serious allegations.

It pointed to several gaps in the collection and presentation of evidence, including the failure to examine the personnel who apprehended Bhat, the absence of forensic analysis of the lever and splinters recovered during the investigation, and the seizure of mobile phones without recording their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers.

The court also noted that no forensic report had been obtained or produced and that call detail records had not been proved in accordance with the law. Further, it also flagged the failure to place the case file before the independent review authority before seeking sanction.

According to the court, these shortcomings deprived it of evidence that could have helped establish who was responsible for the attack.

The prosecution also failed to prove that the objects presented in court were hand grenades or other prohibited ammunition, or that either accused had such ammunition through admissible evidence.

Police allegations

According to the police account cited in the report, the alleged attackers attempted to flee after the blast. Bhat was apprehended outside Makka Market, a few hundred metres from the site, while Najar was arrested on August 19, 2021, allegedly following information provided by Bhat.

The police had said that the accused obtained and hurled the grenade at the direction of a Pakistani Jaish operative identified as Yousuf Baloch.

However, the court held that the prosecution had not established the accused men's involvement in the attack.

It said the seriousness of an alleged offence could not replace the requirement for proof against the individuals charged.