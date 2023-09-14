Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.08%)
67519.00 + 52.01
Nifty (0.16%)
20103.10 + 33.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
5836.25 + 68.30
Nifty Midcap (1.17%)
40716.05 + 470.95
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
46000.85 + 91.40
Heatmap

NIA court forfeits properties of listed Khalistani terrorist Rinda's aides

As part of a new strategy to hit the finances of terrorist organisations, the special NIA Court in Haryana has forfeited the seized property of four aides

National Investigation Agency NIA

National Investigation Agency NIA

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As part of a new strategy to hit the finances of terrorist organisations, the special NIA Court in Haryana has forfeited the seized property of four aides of Pakistan-based 'listed Khalistani terrorist' Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.
This is the first time the NIA has proactively sought the properties of terrorists to be forfeited to the State under Section 26 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after being attached as proceeds of terrorism.
"Forfeiture of properties is a major new tool in the NIA's strategy to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in the country. The NIA has adopted this strategy to squeeze the financial resources of the terrorist outfits as well as their operatives and associates," a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said.
It has already attached several terrorist-linked properties and the process of their forfeiture is underway in different courts.
In the instant case, the NIA special court has approved the anti-terror agency's application seeking the forfeiture of the property, including Rs 7.80 lakh in cash and a high-end car, which was allegedly used by the accused for transporting arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics across the country, the spokesperson said.
The Haryana police had, on May 5 last year seized three improvised explosive devices, one pistol with two magazines, 31 rounds of ammunition and Rs 1.30 lakh in cash from the four accused -- Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parminder Singh, and Bhupinder Singh.

Also Read

Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Lahore: Report

Godrej Properties Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 121 cr; revenue up 44%

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead

34 more Amritpal supporters held, key aides shifted to Assam prison

Most-wanted naxal Dinesh Gope arrested after evading capture since 2016

Kejriwal to announce Delhi's winter action plan on Oct 1 to check pollution

Kalaignar monthly aid scheme will reshape women's welfare in India: TN CM

23 companies interested in Isro's small satellite launch vehicle technology

Corporate tax collections seen in line with budget estimates: Ajay Seth

Jarange ends hunger strike over Maratha quota demand after meeting Maha CM

They were going to deliver the consignment to Adilabad in Telangana, in their car. A specially designed cavity was created in the vehicle to hide the arms and cash, the spokesperson said.
A case was registered at Madhubhan Police Station in Haryana under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substance Act and the Arms Act. On May 24, 2022, the NIA took over the investigations into the case.
"Investigations by the NIA revealed that the four men had received multiple consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics, which were sent via drones from Pakistan by wanted terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda. The supplies were delivered at pre-determined locations near the India-Pakistan border.
"Further investigations revealed that Gurpreet Singh had earned a lot of money by smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics," the spokesperson said.
The official said extensive investigations led to the seizure of the car and Rs 7.80 lakh cash by the NIA on March 30 under the provisions of the UAPA.
The special NIA court in Haryana's Panchkula, after thorough consideration of the matter, has now ordered confirmation of the seizures and forfeited the said property under Section 26 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to the State on the grounds that the same constituted "proceeds of terrorism", the spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Pro-Khalistan terrorists

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreTata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedZee-Sony MergerTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon