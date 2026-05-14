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Home / India News / NIA takes over probe into seizure of gelatin sticks, detonators in Kerala

NIA takes over probe into seizure of gelatin sticks, detonators in Kerala

Case relates to the seizure of 89,600 gelatin sticks concealed in 448 boxes, along with 10,500 non-electric shock tube detonators, from an onion-laden lorry at Chemmad near Tirurangadi on February 7

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA is expected to interrogate the accused after moving the special court in Kochi (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 8:43 AM IST

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The NIA has taken over the probe into the seizure of a large quantity of gelatin sticks and detonators from Tirurangadi in Kerala's Malappuram district in February this year, officials said on Thursday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case last month and recently approached the Judicial First Class Magistrate-I court in Parappanangadi seeking transfer of case records to its special court in Kochi, sources said.

The case relates to the seizure of 89,600 gelatin sticks concealed in 448 boxes, along with 10,500 non-electric shock tube detonators, from an onion-laden lorry at Chemmad near Tirurangadi on February 7, 2026.

 

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a brick manufacturing unit where a lorry carrying onions was parked and found people unloading the explosives from it.

Officials at the Tirurangadi police station said the case has been handed over to the central agency.

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"We had arrested six persons in connection with the case. Though our probe indicated that the explosives were meant for illegal quarrying, the NIA decided to conduct a detailed investigation considering the large quantity seized," an officer told PTI.

Police said their investigation found that the explosives originated in Bijapur, Karnataka.

The case was registered under Sections 4 (possession of explosives with intent to endanger life or property) and 5 (possession under suspicious circumstances) of the Explosive Substances Act.

The NIA is expected to interrogate the accused after moving the special court in Kochi.

A detailed probe into the origin and supply chain of the explosives will also be carried out, sources added.

A few days before the seizure of explosives at Tiruragandi, over 100 boxes of gelatin sticks and detonators were also seized in a lorry carrying watermelons at Palakkad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : National Investigation Agency NIA NIA Kerala

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 8:43 AM IST

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