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Nirav Modi ordered to pay over ₹100 cr to Bank of India by London Court

Nirav Modi, who is also the prime accused in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam case, was found liable for the principal amount of $4.1 million, along with accrued interest.

Nirav Modi

A London court has held Nirav Modi liable to pay Bank of India more than $10.7 million under a personal guarantee linked to Firestar Diamond FZE.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi suffered a fresh setback on Tuesday after a London court ruled in favour of Bank of India in a civil recovery case, holding him liable to pay the lender more than $10.7 million (over ₹100 crore) under a personal guarantee linked to one of his companies, The Times of India reported.
 
Modi, who is also the prime accused in the ₹13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, was found liable for the principal amount of $4.1 million, along with accrued interest, under a guarantee he had signed for a loan extended to Dubai-based Firestar Diamond FZE, the  London Circuit Commercial Court said in a judgment delivered on Tuesday.
 
 

What was the case against him?

 
The case started from a loan extended in July 2012 to Nirav Modi’s Firestar Diamond FZE by the Bank of India. As part of the lending arrangement, Modi signed a personal guarantee in August 2013, undertaking to repay the dues if the company failed to do so.
 
The dispute started after the PNB scam came to light in early 2018. Following reports of the scam, Bank of India moved to recall the loan and issued repayment demands to both Firestar Diamond and Modi in March and April 2018. The bank argued that the fallout from the fraud had materially affected the borrower's business and impaired the value of the guarantees backing the loan.
 

What did the London court say?

 
Modi challenged the bank's claim on three grounds before the London court. He argued that the personal guarantee was unenforceable, that he had not been properly served with repayment demands, and that there had been no material adverse effect that justified the bank's decision to terminate the loan agreement and seek immediate repayment.

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The court rejected all three arguments. It found that the repayment demands had been validly delivered and noted that Modi himself had provided a copy of one of the notices to his solicitors, reported TOI.
 
Judge Simon Tinkler also ruled that the fallout from the alleged PNB fraud had affected the Firestar group and significantly impaired the value of the guarantees provided by Modi. "From mid-February 2018, it was reasonable to infer that the borrower and every company in the Firestar Group was likely to be materially and negatively affected," the judgment said, quoted TOI.
 
The ruling follows an earlier summary judgment granted to Bank of India in March 2024 for the principal sum of $4.1 million plus interest. The latest judgment clears the way for the lender to pursue recovery of the outstanding amount from Modi under the guarantee.
 

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Topics : Nirav Modi PNB Scam

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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