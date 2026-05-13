NITI Aayog cancels all in-person events amid PM Modi's austerity push

Government think tank NITI Aayog has reportedly directed its divisions to cancel all planned workshops, conferences, and seminars to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's austerity push and contain the impact of the ongoing West Asia crisis.

According to a report by Storyboard18, NITI Aayog's administration division, in an internal communication dated May 12, instructed programme directors and heads of divisions, including the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), and NILERD, to suspend all in-person events that had already been scheduled.

All major events will be held online, the government's think tank reportedly directed.

On May 10, PM Modi urged citizens to adopt measures such as reduce fuel use, work from home, avoid foreign travel and delay purchase of gold for a year to conserve India's forex reserves.

On Wednesday, the government increased the gold import duty to 15 per cent from 6 per cent.

PM Modi also significantly reduced his convoy size, while maintaining essential security components as per SPG protocol. The prime minister's convoy size was cut in Gujarat and Assam, immediately after his speech in Hyderabad. PM Modi also asked for electric vehicles to be included in his convoy, where possible, without making new purchases, PTI reported, quoting sources.