Niti proposes caregiver policy, eyes global shortage as opportunity

Government think tank Niti Aayog has proposed notification of a national policy on caregiving to standardise and integrate fragmented certifications, accreditations and schemes as part of its recommendations to strengthen the caregiving economy.

In a study report released on Wednesday, the think tank also recommended the establishment of a National Caregiving Council (NCC) and the development of a National Caregiving Qualification Framework to standardise education, training, accreditation and certification.

Niti Aayog has also proposed the creation of a National Caregiver Registry and a digital platform to strengthen workforce planning and service delivery. "Moreover, there is also a need to formally recognise caregiving as an allied profession with defined roles, fair wages, job security, and growth opportunities," the report said.

The study comes at a time when demand for care and support services is expected to rise sharply with the increase in the country's elderly population (aged 60 years and above).

Describing the current caregiving ecosystem in India as nascent, Niti Aayog said fragmented national initiatives need to be integrated to build a skilled and empowered workforce and streamline ongoing efforts.

According to the India Ageing Report 2023, the number of elderly people was estimated at 149 million in July 2022, accounting for around 10.5 per cent of India's population. Niti Aayog's report said this number is expected to rise to 347 million by 2050.

While family care has traditionally been the main source of support in India, demographic changes, rapid urbanisation and shifts in family structures are putting pressure on this conventional model of caring for elderly people.

"The landscape of the caregiving system in India has highlighted a growing need to develop a cadre of trained caregivers to address unmet care needs for the domestic population," the report said.

To address this, the think tank has recommended notification of a National Policy on Caregiving. It has also suggested that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment formulate schemes for capacity building and training of caregivers.

Similarly, it has proposed expanding social security and welfare measures for caregivers, along with strengthening support for family and community caregivers.

The report added that growing global demand for caregivers presents India with a significant opportunity to expand its care network and skilled workforce. Officials familiar with the matter told Business Standard that the world is expected to face a shortage of around 11 million caregivers, including doctors, nurses, midwives and other healthcare professionals.

To tap this demand, Niti Aayog has proposed strengthening international partnerships and overseas placement mechanisms to position India as a global hub for skilled caregivers.

"Develop language and cultural competency training programmes to equip caregivers with regional Indian and foreign language proficiency required for delivering quality care services across diverse settings," the report said.

The proposals come after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the upgradation of institutions offering 10 selected disciplines, including optometry, radiology, anaesthesia, operation theatre (OT) technology, emergency medical technology, occupational therapy, applied psychology and behavioural health, and palliative care.

The Centre has also announced plans to train 150,000 caregivers in the coming year by developing a variety of National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF)-aligned programmes combining core care and allied skills.

The government has further announced plans to build a National Caregiver Training Pathway by strengthening National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)-aligned standards across all care domains.