Nitish's son Nishant to join JD(U) today, buzz grows over deputy CM role

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar will formally join the JD(U) on Sunday, marking a generational shift in party leadership, sources said.

Nishant met party MLAs and MLCs at the residence of JD(U)'s working national president Sanjay Jha here on Friday and discussed his future strategies at length.

Senior JD(U) leader Sharvan Kumar was the only Bihar minister present in the meeting.

Nishant, an engineering graduate who is in his 40s, will join the JD(U) at its headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders, including Jha, party sources said.

On the rare occasions that he is seen in public, Nishant has endeared himself to the people by his humility. Also, while interacting with the media, he has given glimpses of the close track he keeps of the good work done by his father.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Nishant will be made deputy CM in the new government.

A close aide of Nitish Kumar claimed on Saturday that a "unanimous" decision had been taken to make Nishant deputy CM in the new government to be formed upon his father's resignation.

CM Nitish Kumar filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday.

JD(U) MLA from Harnaut, Hari Narayan Singh, claimed that Nishant will be elected to the state legislative council next month.