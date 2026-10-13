Tuesday, October 13, 2026 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NMC Healthcare founder B R Shetty seeks $15 billion in damages from BoB

NMC Healthcare founder B R Shetty seeks $15 billion in damages from BoB

Shetty alleges that Bank of Baroda and former NMC executives enabled fund diversion, concealed liabilities and pursued him over guarantees bearing forged signatures

B R Shetty

B R Shetty, founder of the NMC Healthcare group

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

B R Shetty, founder of the NMC Healthcare group, has filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court seeking $15 billion in damages from state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) and 25 other defendants, alleging that the bank and former NMC executives enabled the diversion of funds, concealed liabilities and subsequently pursued him on guarantees bearing forged signatures.
 
Shetty has sought $5 billion each in direct and consequential damages against the defendants jointly and severally, and a further $5 billion from BoB for alleged reputational damage and loss of goodwill. He has also sought interest at 18 per cent a year.
 
The suit names BoB and 10 of its officers, former NMC and UAE Exchange/Finablr executives Prasanth and Promoth Manghat, their wives and other associates, as well as two Indian entities — Avitis Super Speciality Hospitals and SMARD Building Solutions — which Shetty alleges hold assets acquired using diverted funds.
 
 
An email seeking Bank of Baroda’s response to the lawsuit did not elicit a reply from the bank till press time.
 
According to the lawsuit, Shetty relinquished control of the group companies in 2012 and stepped down as chief executive officer in March 2017. He alleges that he learnt only in early 2020 that he remained NMC’s chairman, following which he resigned. The lawsuit claims that former executives used forged instructions and signatures to route funds through personal and corporate accounts, making it appear that he was involved in the transactions.

Also Read

India real estate price hike 2026, realty developers margin pressure India, construction cost increase steel prices India, West Asia conflict impact housing sector, Mumbai real estate cost escalation, Delhi NCR housing prices outlook, supply chain di

Minus data centres, India's new investment plans shrank in H1FY27: Report

PSU banks in focus; Bank of India, PNB, Indian Bank, IOB rally up to 4%

PSU banks in focus; Bank of India, PNB, Indian Bank, IOB rally up to 4%

RBI, FCNR(B), bank deposits, Foreign investors

Deposit growth gets a leg-up for banks in Q2 due to FCNR(B) mobilisation

PSU Bank stocks tumbled up to 4% in Monday's trading session.

Nifty PSU Bank tanks 2%, stocks dip up to 4%; Analysts flag rate hike woes

NSE IPO

NSE IPO: SBI, BoB among 10 shareholders set to pocket ₹16,500 crore profit

 
The suit also alleges that BoB ignored repeated anti-money laundering (AML) alerts, extended credit without adequate security, facilitated transactions through supplier accounts allegedly used for round-tripping and concealed its lending exposure from auditors. It also accuses certain bank officials of accepting gifts and failing to act on warning signs despite internal scrutiny. These allegations have not been established by a court.
 
One of the key allegations concerns balance confirmations prepared for auditor EY. According to the lawsuit, 15 confirmations were prepared, but only 11 reached the auditor.
 
Shetty has also challenged BoB’s pursuit of guarantees attributed to him, maintaining that the signatures were forged and that the bank continued to rely on them despite allegedly becoming aware of the concealment of liabilities.
 
Back in July, BoB agreed to pay $600 million (about ₹5,700 crore) to settle litigation arising from the collapse of NMC Health, bringing to an end years of cross-border legal proceedings linked to one of West Asia's biggest corporate failures. Under the settlement agreement, NMC Health, NMC Healthcare, NMC Holding and their joint administrators have resolved all claims and causes of action against Bank of Baroda without any admission of liability or wrongdoing by the lender.
 
The litigation stemmed from the collapse of NMC Health, once the Gulf’s largest private healthcare provider, which entered administration in 2020 after billions of dollars of previously undisclosed debt came to light. The joint administrators subsequently initiated proceedings in Abu Dhabi and England against NMC founder B R Shetty, former chief executive officer Prasanth Manghat and Bank of Baroda under ADGM and UK insolvency laws, as well as UAE civil law.

More From This Section

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

El Niño to intensify: Can Indian Ocean Dipole offset its impact in India?premium

Supreme Court

SC rejects MMTC plea against ₹1,950 crore NSEL settlement scheme

SC, Supreme Court

SC seeks senior Delhi Police officer's presence over assault allegations

Pune water crisis, water problem

Pune water cut: PMC orders weekly supply cut from Oct 15 as El Niño looms

mutual fund, MF schemes

Odisha Finance dept cautions against schemes without prior approval

Topics : NMC Health Bank of Baroda

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayBuzzing stockGold SIlver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic AlertMax Healthcare SharePM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 11:52 PM IST