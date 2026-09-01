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Home / India News / No admission fees for SC, ST students in Odisha govt medical, engg colleges

No admission fees for SC, ST students in Odisha govt medical, engg colleges

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said SC and ST students will pay no admission fees for six months after joining government medical and engineering colleges

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi addressing mediapersons in Bhubaneswar on Friday

Majhi issued the direction on Monday after learning that many meritorious Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students face financial difficulties during admissions

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has said students belonging to ST and SC communities will not have to deposit any fee at the time of admission in government medical and engineering colleges.

Majhi issued the direction on Monday after learning that many meritorious Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students face financial difficulties during admissions even after cracking tough entrance exams, an official release said.

"To solve this problem, CM Majhi has directed that students belonging to ST and SC communities will not have to pay any fees at the time of admission, and for a period of six months after admission," it said.

 

A guideline in this regard will be issued by the state government soon, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Odisha Odisha government sc st quota Students

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 9:49 AM IST