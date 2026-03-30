No 'Bahujan' representation in top leadership of institutions: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the 'Bahujans' have absolutely no representation in the senior leadership of any institution and it is against this discrimination that "we are fighting".

The leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha vowed to ensure that every section of society secures equal participation and representation in every institution across the nation.

Gandhi made the remarks as he shared on social media a video of his recent interaction with a delegation from the SC-ST Welfare Association of the Gramin Bank at a 'Jan Sansad' -- his meetings with a cross-section of people at his office in the Parliament House complex during sessions.

"A few days ago, I met with a delegation from the SC-ST Welfare Association of the Gramin Bank at a 'Jan Sansad'. As I listened carefully to their grievances, the very point I have consistently emphasised was reaffirmed: the 'Bahujans' (marginalised masses) hold absolutely no representation in the senior positions of any institution," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi, accompanying the video of the interaction.

The members of the delegation explained how, despite the existence of official policies mandating adherence to the roster system for promotions, they face systemic discrimination in this regard, he said.

"Their career advancement is frequently stalled under various pretexts, sometimes citing performance issues, and at other times, citing a lack of merit," Gandhi said.

"Moreover, if office-bearers of these Dalit and Adivasi organisations dare to raise their voices against this injustice, they are punished by being subjected to frequent transfers to remote and far-flung regions," he said.

While the policy of reservation enables members of these communities to secure jobs at the entry level, reaching higher-ranking positions thereafter is rendered virtually impossible for them due to this systemic, policy-driven discrimination, Gandhi claimed.

"It was distressing to learn of this situation, yet it came as absolutely no surprise that Dalits and Adivasis have never been given the opportunity to reach the apex positions within these banks. I have consistently reiterated this very truth from every available platform," he said.

"It is against this very discrimination -- against this very injustice -- that we are fighting. Together, we will transform this reality to ensure that every section of society secures equal participation and representation in every institution across the nation," Gandhi said.