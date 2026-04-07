Tuesday, April 07, 2026 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / No cash at toll plazas from April 10; UPI payments to cost 1.25 times more

No cash at toll plazas from April 10; UPI payments to cost 1.25 times more

A senior NHAI official said that the move is aimed at reducing long queues at toll gates and make highway travel smoother for commuters

tolls

There are over 1,150 fee plazas on various National Highways and Expressways in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 3:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cash payments at toll plazas will be discontinued for travellers on national highways from April 10, the road transport and highways ministry has said.

In a gazette notification, the ministry has said that in cases where a vehicle enters a fee plaza without a valid FASTag, users can still pay via Unified Payment Interface (UPI), but at a higher charge of 1.25 times the applicable toll fee.

A senior NHAI official said that the move is aimed at reducing long queues at toll gates and make highway travel smoother for commuters.

The official said that cash payments will no longer be accepted at the toll booths from April 10 and FASTag will remain the primary mode of toll collection, while UPI will serve as the fallback payment option for vehicles that arrive without a valid FASTag.

 

"If the user of a vehicle enters a fee plaza without a FASTag or a valid functional FASTag, as the case may be, and opts to pay fee through the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), he shall pay 1.25 times of the user fee applicable to that category of vehicle in accordance with the provisions of sub-rule (2) of rule 4."  "Provided that if the owner or driver of the vehicle does not opt to pay a fee in the manner specified under this rule, such vehicle shall be dealt in accordance with rule 14," the notification said.

Recently, NHAI also crossed 50 lakh subscribers for its FASTag annual pass, which allows users to make up to 200 toll crossings for Rs 3,000 per year. Since its launch on August 15, a total of 26.55 crore transactions have been carried out through these passes.

There are over 1,150 fee plazas on various National Highways and Expressways in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi NCR air pollution survey

Centre announces regularisation policy for unauthorised colonies of Delhi

Ravi Shankar Prasad, ravi

BJP slams Congress chief Kharge over 'illiterate' remark, seeks apology

Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly security breach: Accused wanted attention for missing nephew

Supreme Court, SC

Exceptionally urgent cases to be mentioned only before CJI-led bench: SC

Google Search Live, AI Mode

India searches shift to AI, work-life balance, culture: Kantar 2026

Topics : FASTag Ministry of Road Transport and Highways National Highways Authority of India National Highway FASTags

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayTCS Q4 Results PreviewGold vs Silver Investment StrategyDividend Stocks TodayOnePlus Nord 6 India LaunchIPL 2026 RR vs MI Playing 11Jubilant Food vs DevyaniPersonal Finance