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Home / India News / No coercion, no captive buying: Delhi CM warns of action against schools

No coercion, no captive buying: Delhi CM warns of action against schools

This comes after the Directorate of Education (DoE) had earlier this month asked not to compel students or parents to purchase books, writing materials or uniforms from specific vendors

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 10:15 PM IST

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There will be no "single-vendor diktat" for parents to buy uniforms, books, and stationery, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, issuing a stern warning to schools on Thursday.

This comes after the Directorate of Education (DoE) had earlier this month asked not to compel students or parents to purchase books, writing materials or uniforms from specific vendors.

"I can walk into any private school in Delhi for an inspection, anytime, my inspections are not a gimmick. They are enforcement in action," Gupta said in a post on X.

Every school will state it clearly on its notice board, on its website and at any store it operates that parents are free to buy uniforms, books and stationery from anywhere, the chief minister added.

 

"There will be no coercion, no captive buying, no single-vendor diktat. If a school wishes to suggest shop options for convenience, it may provide a written list of five to six shops, but there will be no compulsion of any kind," Gupta further said.

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Instructions have been given to ensure that this is implemented strictly and no laxity will be tolerated, she added.

"This is not a routine directive but a matter of utmost seriousness. If any irregularity is found anywhere, strict action will be taken against the concerned school, and if necessary, it may even be taken over," the chief minister said in a statement.

According to the government, taking into account complaints about arbitrary practices, a recent joint action by the DoE and the Revenue Department uncovered serious irregularities at a private school.

"During a surprise inspection that lasted two days, it was found that the school was operating without a valid fire safety certificate. Additionally, the swimming pool functioning on the premises was also without a license, and it was sealed with immediate effect. The investigation revealed several other irregularities in the school as well," officials said.

In accordance with the chief minister's instructions, the functioning of all private and aided schools is being examined, and strict action will be taken wherever irregularities are found, officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi government schools Delhi government Rekha Gupta private schools

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 10:15 PM IST

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