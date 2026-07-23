No evidence links Sanjeev Mukhiya to Neet-UG 2024 paper leak case: CBI

The CBI on Thursday said that it did not come across any evidence to establish the involvement of Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev Mukhiya in the theft or distribution of the stolen Neet-UG 2024 question paper.

In 2024, Bihar Police detected the theft of the Neet-UG question paper and registered a case, the agency said in a statement.

"At that stage, prima facie suspicion had emerged against Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, who may have been involved in the theft, as he was found involved in certain other paper theft/leak cases. Bihar Police accordingly named him as an accused in the FIR," a CBI spokesperson said.

The case was subsequently transferred to the CBI, and during the course of its investigation, the agency identified "each and every person" involved in the theft and onward distribution of the stolen question paper, along with each beneficiary.

The CBI filed multiple chargesheets against 45 persons before a Patna court.

"In the course of its investigation, the CBI did not come across any evidence to establish the involvement of Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev Mukhiya in the theft or distribution of the stolen Neet-UG question paper in 2024," the spokesperson said.

After a detailed and thorough probe, the agency is satisfied that the entire conspiracy and the persons involved therein stand identified, the statement said.

"Sanjeev Mukhiya remained absconding during the relevant time. He was subsequently arrested by Bihar Police. Since he was a named accused in the FIR, the CBI took his police custody for examination in the Neet-UG 2024 case," it said.

As no evidence of his involvement in the case emerged during the investigation, the CBI did not file any chargesheet against Sanjeev Mukhiya, who accordingly availed bail in the Neet-UG 2024 case, the statement said.

Mukhiya remained in judicial custody even after his bail in the CBI case as he was an accused in certain other cases being probed by Bihar Police, the agency said.

"The CBI conducted a detailed investigation into the Neet-UG 2024 theft case, identified all the persons involved, and ensured that none of them escaped the law," the statement said.